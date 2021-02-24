Teejay Sidhu Shares Picture In Her 'permanent Pose' With Her Baby Girl, Explains Reason

Teejay Sidhu has been actively posting adorable pictures with her baby girl Gia Vanessa on her social media account. The mom of three took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, February 24 and shared another picture with the little one as she was fast asleep lying atop her mum. Read along to take a look at the picture and also what Teejay wrote along with it.

Also Read: Teejay Sidhu's Emotional Note For Karanvir, Says 'love This Belongingness I Get With You'

Teejay Sidhu shares adorable picture with daughter Gia

In a heart-warming post, Teejay shared a picture with her daughter Gia on her feed on Wednesday. The picture featured the baby girl sprawled across her mother and sleeping peacefully. Teejay shared how so many of her pictures these days are clicked in this position, but she has no problem with it as she enjoys watching hours of Netflix once the baby girl dozes off.

For her caption, Teejay wrote, “I know I post a lot of pictures in this pose. That's because this has been my position for the last two months! I get up to do some work, but whenever I am free, it's back to my cosy corner on the sofa with this baby sprawled all over me! But am I complaining? No. I love that my job right now is to care for this infant and watch Netflix!”. The post has received over 711.8k likes since it was shared by Teejay. The comments are full of love for the two as well as the family, take a look at some of them here.

Also Read: Times Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Flaunted Their Love For Each Other Via Instagram

Teejay Sidhu announces youngest daughter’s name

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third daughter two months ago on December 16, 2020. The latter took to her feed on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021, to reveal the name of their youngest daughter which is Gia Vanessa Snow. Teejay shared a close-up picture of both the parents holding the infant and wrote with it the meaning of her name, “Gia, meaning #heartbeat, Vanessa, from Latin, meaning 'born of Venus, the God of love'.. Snow.. because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!!”.

Also Read: Teejay Sidhu Pens Strong Note On Comment On Both Boy & Girl Child Making Family 'complete'

Also Read: Teejay Sidhu Pens Down Advice For Daughter Gia Vanessa Snow On Her 2 Month Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.