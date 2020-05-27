Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Perfectly Toned Body; Says, "I Am So Bored With It All'

It seems like staying home is getting on Tejasswi Prakash’s nerves as the actor feels quite bored amid lockdown. Recently, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Tejasswi Prakash shared pictures of herself where she was seen posing in front of the mirror. The actor also shared her ‘quarantine mood’ with the pictures.

Tejasswi Prakash shared a series of pictures where she is seen flaunting her lean body standing in front of the mirror. The actor looks gorgeous as she poses wearing a black printed bralette with blue sweat pants. Along with pictures, Tejasswi Prakash also shared a boomerang video where she is seen moving a little bit to flaunt her perfect body in front of the mirror. The actor posted the pictures with a caption, “I am so bored with it all”.

Also Read| 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' contestant Tejasswi Prakash breaks down during elimination task

Also Read| Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash & Adaa Khan dance to 'The Wakhra' song; Watch video

In one of her live chat on Instagram, Tejasswi Prakash said how people have asked her to curb her eating habits. During the Instagram live chat, a fan asked Tejasswi Prakash what made her look younger than she is. Replying to the question, Tejasswi said it was her cheeks. However, the actor also felt these very features make her look fat on TV. Explaining her statement Tejasswi Prakash said how her cheeks have caused her a problem while shooting for her daily soaps. In the daily soaps, the actor has to give a number of close up shots since the expression is more important.

Also Read| Tejasswi Prakash responds to rumours of dating Shivin Narang, says 'he is a good friend'

However, Tejasswi said that when the camera is zoomed in on her face, it makes her look more chubby and fat. She also revealed how people have asked her to eat less since she looked fat on screen. When asked on the Instagram live chat how much she works on her body and skin, Tejasswi Prakash replied she does not follow strict skincare routines like most celebrities. However, staying home during the quarantine seems to have made her skin better. She added that the right diet and drinking an adequate amount of water must be the key.

Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In the show, she attracted quite a lot of attention due to her banter with host, Rohit Shetty. Along with Tejasswi, the rest of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 includes Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, RJ Malishka, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Syal and Rani Chatterjee.

Also Read| Rohit Shetty has a special gift for contestant Tejasswi Prakash on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.