'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' Cast: All Details About Cast Of The Show

SAB TV is launching its new comedy show Tera Yaar Hoon Main soon. This show is produced by Sumeet Mittal under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions. The story of this series will revolve around the relationship between a father and his son. In the series, fans will be seeing the father trying to become a friend to his son. Tera Yaar Hoon Main serial will start from August 31, 2020, at 9:00 PM. Here is all you should know about the cast of the show.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main cast

Ssudeep Sahir

Ssudeep Sahir will be seen in the role of Rajiv Bansal (father) in the series. He made his debut in 2004s Ayushmaan. Since then he was seen in several TV shows. Some of his best works are Jabb Love Hua, Nach Baliye, Main Lakshmi Tere Angaan Ki, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and Paramavatar Shri Krishna. Now he will be seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Rajendra Chawla

Rajendra Chawla will be seen in the role of the grandfather in this series. He started his career with Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann in 2006 and has worked in several films and TV shows since then. Some of his shows and films are Kadhi Achanak, F.I.R., Suno Na.. Ek Nanhi Aawaz, Saas Bina Sasural, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Kashmakash: Kya Sahi Kya Galat and Ujda Chaman.

Shweta Gulati

Shweta Gulati will be seen playing the role of Jhanvi Bansal in the show. She was first seen in 2001s Shagun and since then has been seen in several TV shows. Some of her works are Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Detective Naani, Gilli Gilli Gappa, Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Booo: Sabki Phategi.

Jaya Ojha

Jaya Ojha will be seen as the grandmother in this TV show. Some of her previous works are 2008's Ramayan, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava and Sab Kushal Mangal. She was also seen in Badho Bahu.

Ansh Sinha

Ansh Sinha will be seen in the role of Rishabh Bansal. This show is the actor's debut show. He will be seen on the show from August 31.

