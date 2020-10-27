Terence Lewis & Nora Fatehi's 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai' Dance Video Receives Love From Fans

Choreographer Terence Lewis was recently seen dancing with Nora Fatehi on the show India's Best Dancer. The two artists were seen dancing to the song 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai' and fans have made the video viral. Take a look at the video and see how fans responded to the same.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi celebrates the success of her new song, 'Naach Meri Raani' with Guru Randhawa

Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi's video

Also Read | Nora Fatehi returns on India's Best Dancer; leaves Terrence stumbling on stage

The video captures a short clip from the reality dance show India's Best Dancer, where Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi are seen together. In the video, fans see Terence romance Nora with his smooth dancing and lip-syncing skills. All the other India's Best Dancer judges joined in and were seen clapping. Many contestants were also seen waving their hands. In the end, Terrence is seen picking Nora up and everyone gets surprised.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa thank fans as 'Naach Meri Rani' crosses 30M views in just 2 days

The video has gained a lot of attention on social media. Many fans left heart and fire emojis in the comments section. A few added that they liked seeing India's Best Dancer judge Terence and the 'Nach Meri Rani' dancer together. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Bolly Gang's Instagram

Also Read | Nora Fatehi celebrates 10 million views in 10 hours on her latest video 'Naach Meri Raani'

Terence Lewis also took to his Instagram to add another clip from the same day. In the video, the choreographer was seen dancing with Malaika Arora and Norah Fatehi on the song 'Bang Bang'. Nora, Malaika and Terence gave a lovely performance and dazzled the audiences and other India's Best Dancer judges. Many fans liked the post and said everyone danced quite well. Take a look:

Terence also added multiple pictures of his look from the same day on Instagram. He also asked fans to caption the post. Take a look:

Nora Fatehi also took to Instagram to share her look from the same day. The artist was seen sporting a white top with a white skirt. Nora also added in light make-up and looked dazzling. Many fans added that the star looked lovely in the pictures and liked the post. Take a look at the post captioned - 'I just can't get you out of my head/Boy, your loving is all I think about':

Promo Pic Credit: Nora Fatehi & Terence Lewis' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.