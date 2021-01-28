'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' Premieres On ZEE TV, Here Is The Show Timing, Cast And Plot Details

ZEE TV is bringing a new story for their audience. The channel will be soon launching their brand-new show titled, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. The show has premiered on January 27, 2021. Teri Meri Ikk Jindri has many notable actors while many fresh faces. Hence, the show is bound to keep you hooked. Find out more details about this story below.

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s show-timing, cast, and storyline

'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' show timings

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri premiered on ZEE TV on January 27, 2021. The show created high anticipation since the trailer of the show started airing on the channel and online. Teri Meri Ikk Jindri will be airing on the channel from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM. The episode is expected to last from 20-25 minutes.

'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' plot

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is a love story. The show will revolve around its two lead characters Mahi and Jogi. Mahi and Jogi are completely opposite of each other. But that’s what brings them closer. Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is a story about how opposites attract, and a new love story begins. But this love story has its hurdles that will test their relationship throughout the show.

'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' trailer

'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' cast

Amandeep Sidhu as Mahi

Amandeep worked as a model before joining the TV industry. She marked her debut with the show Yeh Pyar Nahi Toh Kya Hai in 2018. She then featured on the TV show Pramavtar Shri Krishna. Now, she is featuring as Mahi in ZEE TV’s new show, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri.

Adhvik Mahajan as Jogi

Adhvik Mahajan became a household name after he starred as Sohum on the show Vani – Ishq Da Kalma. Adhvik is now settled in Mumbai but originally hails from Punjab. Before bagging the lead role in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Adhvik was also seen in shows like Diya Aur Bati Hum, Naagin, and Jodha Akbar.

Manish Verma

Since the show aired a day ago, the supporting cast of the show is yet to be explored. But Manish Verma is also playing a pivotal character in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. Verma is still fairly new in the industry. He marked his debut on the show Kavach in 2016. He soon appeared in shows like Kundali Bhagya, Jamai Raja, and Beyhadd 2. Verma is expected to play a negative role in this new ZEE TV show.

