Can You See Nia's Phoebe Defeat Sanaya's Melanie In The Babysitter: Killer Queen's Remake?

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is the second sequel to the 2018 comedy horror. The second movie begins two years after the first movie has ended. Cole now joins a girl called Melanie for a lake party and meets another girl Phoebe. However, Melanie kills one of her friends and it is revealed that she is a cultist. Cole and Phoebe run away and the two take shelter in a cabin. However, the babysitters who were killed in the last movie back and reveal that they have made a deal with the devil and have been resurrected. Now they are after Cole’s blood to complete the ritual. If this movie is remade as an Indian series, here’s a list of actors perfect for the roles.

Cole- Ravi Dubey

He is the protagonist of the movie who is on the run from the evil babysitters and the cultists. Known for being an actor, Ravi Dubey seems ideal to essay this role.

Image credit: Judah Lewis Instagram, Ravi Dubey Instagram

Phoebe- Nia Sharma

She is the new girl whom Cole meets at the lake party. It is later revealed that she accidentally killed her parents in a gruesome accident. Being a good actor, Nia Sharma seems like just the person for this emo, grunge character.

Image credit: Jenna Ortega Instagram, Nia Sharma Instagram

Melanie- Sanaya Irani

She is the school’s prettiest girl who pretends to have an interest in Cole just so that she can sacrifice his blood to complete a ritual. Being a good actor, Sanaya Irani seems like she will be able to pull off this sinister role.

Image credit: Emily Alyn Lind Instagram, Sanaya Irani Instagram

Allison- Jennifer Winget

She is the crazy babysitter of Cole who is supposedly dead but gets resurrected again after making a deal with the devil for her soul. Having already played such roles in Beyhadh and Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget might be able to pull off this role to perfection.

Image credit: Bella Thorne Instagram, Jennifer Winget Instagram

Max- Karan Wahi

He is one of the resurrected babysitters who was in Allison’s group. Being a good actor, Karan Wahi is perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Robbie Amell Instagram, Karan Wahi Instagram

John- Rithvik Dhanjani

He is another member of Allison’s group is known for his funky attitude. The same can be said for Rithvik Dhanjani making him just the actor for this role.

Image credit: Andrew Bachelor Instagram, Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Sonya- Shivangi Joshi

She is yet another member of Allison’s group who gets resurrected after making a deal with the devil. Being a good actor, Shivangi Joshi seems perfect to pull off this role.

Image credit: Hana Mae Lee Instagram, Shivangi Joshi Instagram

