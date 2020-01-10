Could 'The Crown' Be Extended In Light Of The Latest Meghan Markle Controversy?

Just when Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made the shocking announcement of quitting on the royal family to become financially independent, #thecrown picked up a new high on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The Crown is a drama that is based on the royal family and features the events from Queen Elizabeth II's life. The series is currently on its third season and streams exclusively on Netflix.

Could 'The Crown' be extended in light of the Meghan Markle controversy?

The drama has recently revolved around the events of 1964 to 1977 featuring events like the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, the death of Winston Churchill, Princess Margaret's affair and suicide attempt and more.

Regardless of the drama that fans love watching in The Crown, with this shocking announcement, they are already speculating if these events will eventually lead to the extension of the series. Here are a few fan reactions that show what the fans are expecting.

In the last two months Prince Andrew was forced out of the family for being a pedophile and two of the most well loved members quit without telling anyone.



Season 22 of #TheCrown is going to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2iNwWG6Kxb — Author Daisy Blaine (@_DaisyBlaine) January 8, 2020

Here is a tweet from a fan recollecting his experience of watching the series

Prince Harry & Megan are quitting the Royal Family. It’s like I’m watching the #TheCrown all over again. pic.twitter.com/h9eaUU64pG — Odogwu (@MovingKorrect) January 8, 2020

While there is a major fan base following the series, there are also a few fans who are just now starting to pick up on the hype due to the recent controversies.

okay so is anyone else about to start watching #TheCrown because of this #MeghanAndHarry drama today pic.twitter.com/boAKavRiDN — kat (@katkravitz) January 9, 2020

And there are also a few fans who already trying to shape up and create their own version of the future season of the series.

Between Prince Andrew and Harry & Meghan season 7 of #TheCrown is shaping up to being a good one. — The West Wing (@thewestwingTV) January 9, 2020

You just know BP have not been consulted. Totally understand Harry & Meghan need to step away. The British press has been absolutely vile to her and it’s because she’s an American black woman. But this move is very dangerous to the firm. Can’t wait for season 6 of #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/hX45hDPHgl — Marcia D. 👩🏻‍🔬🍂🐿🍵 (@Domicima) January 8, 2020

Although it was never confirmed, it has been widely reported that the series is set to go on for six seasons. Keeping this in mind fans are calculating that the show's sixth season will take it up to the year 2007 and it would a season 8 for The Crown to reach this controversy.

While the royal departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may give the creator plenty of material to work with, fans already have a theory that the seventh season of the series may revolve around Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffery Epstein.

