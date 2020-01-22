Places In Northeast India That Are Great For Solo Travelling

Travelling alone can be an overwhelming experience for many. It has its pros and cons. Travellers often describe their solo travel to northeast India as a spiritual experience. Here are the best and safe places in Northeast India that are best for solo travelling. Read more to find out these places and also know about the northeast India travel tips for a safe and happy journey.

Best Solo travelling places in Northeast India

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Set on the bank of the holy river Yamuna, Agra is one of the most popular tourist hubs of India. It is situated in Uttar Pradesh. It is well renowned for its Mughal-era buildings and architecture. Most notable feats of architecture in Agra include Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri, which are all included in the UNESCO World Heritage sites. Solo travel to Agra is described as an enriching experience. The food here is described by tourists as amazing.

Gangtok, Sikkim

Situated in the eastern Himalayan range, at an elevation of 5,410 ft., Gangtok is a safe haven for solo bag packers. It gained popularity in 1840, as a Buddhist pilgrimage site, after the construction of the Enchey Monastery. This place features a monsoon-influenced subtropical climate. Like most of the Himalayan towns, even Gangtok has five seasons that include summer, monsoon, autumn, winter, and spring.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park is a national park situated in the state of Assam. This sanctuary apparently hosts two-thirds of the world’s one-horned rhinoceroses and is a World Heritage Site. Kaziranga is home to the highest density of tigers and was declared a Tiger Reserve in 2006. One can easily roam around alone in this National park, as the place is very secure. It is considered as one of the best sanctuaries of India.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro is situated in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and is considered as a World Heritage site. There are several tribes that populate the forest regions of Ziro, and among them, the Apatani tribe is one of the most prominent ones. The climate conditions of Ziro differ from place to place. It is very chilly and cold in winter and highly pleasant in summer. The best time to visit this place is in summer, and it is safe for solo travelling.

