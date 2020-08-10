'The Kapil Sharma Show': 'Top Ki Adalat' Leaves 'Avrodh' Cast In Splits; Watch Here

On Sunday, August 9, the star cast of recently released series Avrodh: The Siege Within appeared as the guests to celebrate its success. The highlight of the show turned out to be a court-room sequence when The Kapil Sharma Show's team gave a good laugh to Madhurima Tuli, Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, and Darshan Kumar during their Top Ki Adalat sequence.

In the latest episode, the audience saw Krushna Abhishek mimicking Jackie Shroff while Kiku lit up the screen in the avatar of Sunny Deol.

They also attempted to re-enact a court scene whose judge was Kapil in his ‘Arora Sahab’ get-up. Rajiv was actually the judge but looked more like the plaintiff. Scroll down to watch the Avrodh cast's reaction during the Top Ki Adalat sequence.

Taiyyar rahiyega kyunki hasi ki surgical strike kar rahi hain aapka intezaar! Dekhiye kya hungama hota hain jab Sony LIV ke show Avrodh ki star cast #AmitSadh #MadhurimaTuli #NeerajKabi #DarshanKumar aayegi . #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/2T1yU74Rmk — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 7, 2020

READ | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Teaser Of The Upcoming 'family Special' Is A Laugh Riot; Watch

Talking about the episode, starring the Avrodh: The Siege Within's star cast, it was aired on August 9 at 9.30 pm on Sony TV. In the episode, Madhurima Tuli, Mait Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, and Darshan Kumar were seen sharing some interesting anecdotes from their web-series.

Meanwhile, in the funny revelations, actor Darshan Kumar stated that during his early days in Mumbai, he once crashed a marriage function to eat delicious food. As the episode moved further, Amit Sadh and Darshan Kumar admitted that they often wore wet clothes.

Details of Amit Sadh's web-series Avrodh

On the other hand, Amit Sadh starrer Avrodh was released on SonyLIV a few days ago. The show is based on the 2016 surgical strike by India. The show also stars Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan, and Madhurima Tuli along with Amit Sadh in prominent roles.

Watch the trailer

READ | Archana Puran Singh & Parmeet Sethi Reveal Their Wedding Story On 'TKSS'

The Kapil Sharma Show new episodes

After the Coronavirus-induced lockdown announced in March, The Kapil Sharma Show resumed shooting from July. So far, the channel has aired four episodes. The first two episodes, after lockdown, featured actor Sonu Sood; to honour his act of kindness during the global pandemic.

On the other side, the third episode of TKSS featured the real-life partners of the show's team members. Krushna Abhishek's wife and Archana Puran Singh's husband came as the guests in the show.

READ | The Kapil Sharma Show New Episode To Feature Krushna, Archana, & Kiku's Spouses

READ | All The Sunil Grover's Characters On 'TKSS' Like 'Gutthi' & 'Rinku Devi' That Made Us ROFL

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.