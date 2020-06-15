Sonu Sood Named ‘corona Fighter King' By Fans In Odisha, Actor Says "I Don’t Deserve This"

Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers stranded in Mumbai reach their homes all across India. A few of his fans from Odisha made a large hoarding of the actor and named him 'Corona Fighter King'. However, taking to his Twitter, Sonu Sood said that simply blessings are enough for him.

Sonu Sood hailed as 'Corona fighter king' by his Odia fans

In a viral video on Twitter, a group of men could be seen decorating the place around a hoarding with flowers and making chalk designs on the road. The hoarding says, "Sonu Sood Corona fighter king". Besides Sonu Sood, the Odia actors, Sabyasachi Mishra and Rani Panda were also hailed as 'Corona Fighter King' and 'Corona Fighter Queen' respectively. The tweet also said that these three actors are worshipped in Odisha.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Helps Migrant Workers Again By Sending Them Home Via Borivali Station, Mumbai

Reacting to the tweet, Sonu Sood on Twitter said it was a sweet gesture by his Odia fans. Reposting the video and the tweet, he also said that he doesn't deserve the title. He is only content with their love and blessings. Check out the tweet here:

This is so sweet❣️.. but I don’t deserve this🙏 just your love and wishes keep us alive ❤️ https://t.co/uYCos3t9Rr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 15, 2020

Also Read: Sonu Sood Takes Note Of 'Munnabhai' Star Surendra Rajan's Plight, Pledges To Send Him Home

Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers reach their home in various parts of the country. Recently, he helped 167 migrant workers stuck in Kerala reach their home in Orissa. Sood arranged a special chartered flight for their journey. The 147 women and 20 men were transported by Air Asia's flight from Kochi to Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Most of these Odia women worked for the textile sector in Kerala, doing stitching and embroidery work. According to reports, they have been trying to reach home for several weeks now. Their troubles came to an end when someone on Twitter posted about it and brought the situation to Sonu Sood's attention. Although it was proposed initially to bring back these women by either train or bus, the actor offered to send them by a chartered flight instead.

In a statement by Sonu Sood, he said that when he stepped forward to help the stranded migrant workers all he had in his mind was to reunite them with their families. Taking to his Twitter account, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik thanked the actor. Here's what he tweeted:

@SonuSood Ji,your helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It’s incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you!@Naveen_Odisha@CMO_Odisha@bjd_odishahttps://t.co/6VqSExCEQ5 — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) May 29, 2020

Also Read: Sonu Sood Extends Help To Netizen Requesting To Go Home For Grandmother's Last Rites

Also Read: Sonu Sood Helps Man Reach Varanasi To Perform Last Rites Of Wife; Shares Pic From Train

Also Read: Assam CM Reacts To Sonu Sood Airlifting 180 To Silchar, Actor Has Heartwarming Reply

Image credit: Sonu Sood Instagram, Sonu Sood Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.