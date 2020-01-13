'The Silence Of The Lambs' Spin-off 'Clarice' Is In The Works

Fans of thriller and horror cult classic The Silence of the Lambs will be excited to know that a new juicy crime drama series is in the works. The new series will be a spin-off from the movie and will focus on the story of Clarice Starling who will be returning to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators all while attempting to navigate the high stakes politics of Washington D.C.

Auditions yet to begin

Fans still have a long wait ahead of them because the series, which is titled Clarice, is still in the early stages with the writing room only recently been established as per local media. Auditions for the series are scheduled to begin soon and netizens have already begun to speculate who deserves the coveted role of Clarice Starling.

The creators of the series, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, in a statement, said that they were honoured to have been given the opportunity to bring back to life one of America's most enduring heroes - Clarice Starling after more than 20 years. The creators further added that Starling's bravery and complexity have inspired America and that till now her personal story remained in the dark, but no more because Clarice's story, her struggle, her resilience, her victory needed to be shared with the public. In the film adaptation, FBI agent Clarice Starling was played by Jodie Foster.

In 2012, a similar series on the journey of the hardworking FBI officer Clarice Starling has been planned but had unfortunately been unable get the go-ahead. The Silence of the Lambs was an American psychological thriller released in 1991. It was directed by Jonathan Demme from a screenplay written by Ted Tally, adapted from a novel written by Thomas Harris in 1988, the movie released with the same name as the book.

The movie revolves around a young trainee FBI agent, Clarice Starling, who seeks assistance from Hannibal Lecter who is a brilliant psychiatrist and also a convicted cannibalistic serial killer. Clarice teams up with Lecter in order to capture another serial killer called 'Buffalo Bill'.

Jonathan Demme received the Silver Bear for his work on The Silence of the Lambs during the 41st Berlin International Film Festival. The film won great critical acclaim upon release and was only the third film in history to win Academy Awards in all the top five categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

