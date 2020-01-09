'The Witcher' And The Mysteries Of Geralt's Body You Were Unaware About

Netflix's new popular original series 'The Witcher' is now creating a lot of curiosity amongst the fans with its incredible fantasy drama and ancient mythological and supernatural connection.

Henry Cavill, who is known to play the character of Superman in many recent DC movies is one of the leading characters of the show. He is playing a rigid role of an immortal being, 'The Witcher' aka Geralt of Rivia.

The storyline is picked up from the books and games of the same name and Henry Cavill, while playing the character who has to fight monsters and evildoers. For such a task, The Witcher has to have the strength and body of a superior being, and so here are some cool facts about Geralt's body that you may not know:

It is different from the books and the games

The body that Henry Cavill possesses in Netflix's new show is different from how the books are written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. According to the books, the Witcher has a physique similar to a swimmer and yet can slay monsters with his mutant powers. Now, as Cavill's portrayal of Geralt is bulkier, the look was changed a little in the game, The Witcher 3.

Also Read | The Witcher season 2 timeline won’t be as confusing, confirms showrunner

It is more powerful than the other Witchers

Witchers are extraordinary warriors. By their nature, they are able to sustain and deliver heavy damage whenever they indulge in fights. However, even with their incredible regenerating abilities, superior reflexes, and profound strength, they are nothing compared to Geralt of Rivia. He is known as the White Wolf and he has defeated every individual who has challenged him. Every Witcher has to go through the Trial of the Grasses.

Also Read | The Witcher actor Henry Cavill faced THIS challenge while playing the part

It shares similarities with Princess Cirilla

Spoiler Alert! Geralt saved Duny's life at the court of Cintra, which linked his destiny with Cirilla to enact payment for his heroism. After saving the knight's life, Geralt was awarded by the Law of Surprise his daughter Ciri.

Geralt, being alone and no one to call family, adopted Ciri as his daughter. Ciri and the White Wolf share many physical attributes, from the pale skin to the white hair. Ciri also possesses great magical abilities.

Promo Image Courtesy: IMDB

Also Read | The Witcher Episode 8 left many questions on viewers' minds, here are explained answers

Also Read | The Witcher episode 5 explained, Geralt finally crosses paths with Yennefer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.