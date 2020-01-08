The Witcher Season 2 Timeline Won’t Be As Confusing, Confirms Showrunner

The much-awaited Netflix show, The Witcher starring Henry Cavill finally realised and fans were pleased with the show. However, some fans found the show to be a bit confusing due to its non-linear timeline. However, according to an entertainment daily, season two will most probably not feature the same pattern.

The Witcher Season 2 timeline Won’t Be As Confusing

The series is based on the stores written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and it has been praised by fans for its ballads and thrilling action sequences. The Witcher follows the journey of three different characters from three different timelines, Geralt of Rivia also known as the “Witcher", Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Ciri of Cintra. The stories of all three aren’t happening in the same timeline, but rather various timelines. Fans of the show expected a storyline with the perspective of Geralt primarily, however, the showrunner decided to follow a nonlinear timeline.

The reason for this was to introduce Yennefer and Ciri and to let the audience know them deeply at the same rate as Geralt. However, due to their stories being decades apart, it was proving to be difficult for some viewers to keep up with the pace of the show. However, as the season goes on, the three main characters and their timelines seem to blend and get more involved.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich took to Reddit to mention that he found out quiet later that the viewers did not understand the nonlinear format until episode four of the show. He further mentioned that, the ones who disliked the format are in luck as season two will not be following such a format, and that all three characters’ timelines will intersect. However, she emphasized the importance of the audience getting to know Yennefer and Ciri as it would eventually help in the structuring of the story.

