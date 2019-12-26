'The Witcher': Episode One Recap; Henry Cavill Affirms His Dominance As Geralt

Henry Cavill starrer The Witcher recently debuted on Netflix. The eight-episode series is based on fantasy novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The series has evidently garnered a lot of praise by fans as they feel it has managed to stay true to the dark and violent tone set by the novels. Here is a recap of the first episode of The Witcher.

Disclaimer - Major spoilers ahead!

The Witcher - Episode one

Henry Cavill's iteration of The Witcher is first seen in the forest, which is also his natural habitat. The Witcher is seen battling a giant spider-like creature named Kikimora. The Witcher ends up killing the Kikimora creature affirming the character's heroism. Though the character is positioned as heroic and brave, it is later revealed that the general public dislikes Witcher calling him a mutant. But a kind lady offers him breakfast, stating that not everyone hates him.

The Witcher later meets the character Marilka who later introduces him to someone who can pay him a big amount to get a certain job done. Henry Cavill's Witcher is introduced to a sorcerer named Stregobor who lives in a magical garden. The sorcerer asks Geralt (The Witcher) to kill Renfri, a princess who he believes is trying to get him killed. Geralt denies the job as he does not believe in killing humans.

It is later revealed that Geralt indeed knows princess Renfri as she was the kind lady who offered him breakfast at the beginning of the episode. When the two characters meet again in the forest, it is revealed that the sorcerer Stregobor has given Geralt a false narrative and hidden the reason as to why Renfri wishes to kill him. Knowing that Renfri still wishes to kill the sorcerer, Geralt goes back to town where he has to fight a horde of angry men. Geralt stabs and breaks his way through the horde ultimately facing off Renfri and killing her. The episode ends with Renfri saying to Geralt that the girl in the forest will be his destiny.

