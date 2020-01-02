'The Witcher' Season 2: When Does The Second Season Come Out? Release Date Revealed

Henry Cavill's role of Geralt in The Witcher had reportedly excited many fans. The series dropped its eight-episode-long first season on December 20, 2019, and received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Its popularity grew overnight as more and more people tuned in to watch The Witcher, making it reportedly the most popular streaming show in the world, pushing behind Dinsey's The Mandalorian. It was revealed by Netflix before releasing the first season of The Witcher, that a second season will follow up soon.

The Witcher season 2 details

Geralt's adventure is only beginning....



The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujI — Netflix US (@netflix) November 13, 2019

As per reports, the production of season 2 of The Witcher is all set to kick off in mid-2020. It is being speculated that the second season will not release before 2021. No official premiere date has been revealed for the show's return. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who has created The Witcher for a show format had previously stated that the scripts for future seasons have already been written but it is likely that they will be re-written plenty of times during the production.

What storyline will The Witcher season 2 follow?

The Witcher's written universe has been built by a collection of interconnected novels and short stories. As per reports, the first season of the show was adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski's short stories - The Last Wish and Sword Of Destiny respectively. It was also confirmed by Hissrich that the material left out from those short stories for the first season will be included in the second season. The second season will also reportedly draw inspiration from the first book of The Witcher novels titled Blood Of Elves.

