'The Witcher' Reviews Promise It To Be Another Binge Worthy Series By Netflix

Television News

The Witcher reviews show that the fans are certainly loving the dark themed Netflix series. Read more to see some fans reacting to The Witcher on Twitter.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
the witcher reviews

Netflix has launched the epic dark fantasy series The Witcher and the fans have shown their excitement for the same. The show has been trending on social media where tweets show their love for the characters and the story of Geralt, a mutated monster hunter. The show focuses on how the protagonist struggles to find his place in a world in which the humans are often more wicked than beasts. The show’s pilot episode was aired on  December 20, 2019, and just the show’s first episode has got the audience hooked to the magical and mysterious journey highlighted by the show. Read more to see some fans reacting to The Witcher

Also Read | Meet Anya Chalotra, The Indian-origin Actor To Star In Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Also Read | Netflix's 'The Witcher' To Present New Perspective Of Geralt Of Rivia And Ciri's Saga

The Witcher fan reactions

The show’s lead character is played by Henry Cavill who is acting as a main attracting point for the show. In the show, Henry struggles to cope up with the cruel world but he certainly has some pressure points that make the monster hunter very dangerous. Fans are really loving the actor’s performance and cant wait to see more of him on their screens. Here are some fan reactions to Netflix’s The Witcher

The Witcher Twitter reactions

Also Read | The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill Excited For Role In The Upcoming Television Series

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Fans Now Have The Witcher To Fulfill Their Love For Fantasy Drama

Also Read | Netflix Originals Like V Wars, The Witchers And Others Releasing In December

 

 

Published:
