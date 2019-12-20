'The Witcher' Reviews Promise It To Be Another Binge Worthy Series By Netflix

Netflix has launched the epic dark fantasy series The Witcher and the fans have shown their excitement for the same. The show has been trending on social media where tweets show their love for the characters and the story of Geralt, a mutated monster hunter. The show focuses on how the protagonist struggles to find his place in a world in which the humans are often more wicked than beasts. The show’s pilot episode was aired on December 20, 2019, and just the show’s first episode has got the audience hooked to the magical and mysterious journey highlighted by the show. Read more to see some fans reacting to The Witcher.

Also Read | Meet Anya Chalotra, The Indian-origin Actor To Star In Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Also Read | Netflix's 'The Witcher' To Present New Perspective Of Geralt Of Rivia And Ciri's Saga

The Witcher fan reactions

The show’s lead character is played by Henry Cavill who is acting as a main attracting point for the show. In the show, Henry struggles to cope up with the cruel world but he certainly has some pressure points that make the monster hunter very dangerous. Fans are really loving the actor’s performance and cant wait to see more of him on their screens. Here are some fan reactions to Netflix’s The Witcher.

The Witcher Twitter reactions

One episode in on #TheWitcher and really enjoying it. Loved the sword fighting, even if it looked a little sped up! Wanna keep watching but it’s almost 5AM 😅 — JP (@itmeJP) December 20, 2019

It's time



✅ Cancelled all my appointments

✅ Took off from work

✅ Gave up my kids for adoption



Time to watch Netflix Witcher and nothing will get in my way!#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/sUcpUIqKxo — 🍎 Ken Xyro | ▶️ Watching Netflix Witcher (@KenXyro) December 20, 2019

Bruh Henry Cavill is NAILING Geralt so far #TheWitcher — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) December 20, 2019

#TheWitcher is SO DAMN SOLID so far!! Feels like such a love letter to the source material and the fans. And Henry Cavell is CRUSHING it as Geralt. His sword play is amazing to watch!



This is EXACTLY what I was hoping for. So happy! pic.twitter.com/b5up4PjhC7 — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) December 20, 2019

Also Read | The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill Excited For Role In The Upcoming Television Series

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Fans Now Have The Witcher To Fulfill Their Love For Fantasy Drama

Also Read | Netflix Originals Like V Wars, The Witchers And Others Releasing In December

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.