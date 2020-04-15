Nia Sharma And Other Indian Television Actors Prove Pink Was The Colour Of 2019

Fashion has become one of the most influential things when it comes to celebrities and there’s no denying that. Each celebrity makes sure to put their best foot forward every time they step out. Millions of people look up to them, so they are always on their best behaviour no matter what. 2019 proved to be a year full of fashion sense and style statement, as all actors were almost at par with each other. Here are some of the Indian television actors who have proved that pink was the colour of 2019. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Nia Sharma Next Wants A Tutorial On Cleaning Toilet From Celebs Posting Mopping Clips

Indian television actors proved that pink was the colour of 2019

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor, known best for her role in Naagin. She has been regarded as one of the top paid celebrities in the Indian TV industry and apart from acting, she is also known for her glamorous posts on her official Instagram handle. In this picture from 2019, Nia Sharma is seen wearing a pink colour tank top, tucked inside denim jeans. Nia has worn blue colour boot heels and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Nia Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar & Other Divas Look Drop Dead Gorgeous In Maxi Dresses

Hina Khan stepped her foot in the Indian television industry with the much-loved daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Along with being a well-known face in the acting industry, Hina Khan is also a social media sensation today. In this picture from 2019, Hina Khan is seen wearing a baby-pink colour one-piece dress with floral design printed all over it. The actor has worn dark brown colour slippers and sunglasses. She has also worn a hairband, leaving her hair open, giving them, a messy look. Hina has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Was A Journalist Before Stepping In Entertainment-industry? Know More Facts

Erica Fernandes plays the popular role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. Erica, who is also a makeup and traveller blogger, often makes heads turn with her glamorous style statements. In this picture from 2019, Erica is seen posing in a pink colour sweater top, with a turtle neck. She has worn black colour denim jeans and long black boots. Erica has carried a sling bag and has worn a hairband, leaving her hair open. She has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | When Nia Sharma Spilled Beans About Her First Job, First Crush And All Her 'firsts'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.