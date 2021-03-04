Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Heartfelt Wishes For 'big Brother' Murali Gopy; See Post

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to wish his close friend, Murali Gopy, a happy birthday. He shared a picture where the two artists were seen having a fun chat with each other while wearing a bright smile across their faces. Through the caption for the post, Prithviraj tagged Murali as his big brother and spoke about the sweet bond that they share with each other. Fans have flooded the comments section with birthday wishes while mentioning how much they love seeing the two actors together.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes Murali Gopy on his birthday

Mollywood actor Murali Gopy is one of the most celebrated artists of Indian cinema, who is mainly followed for his effortless expressions and body language. The actor has been celebrating his 49th birthday on March 4, 2021, and his fans have been flooding social media with heartfelt wishes. His close friend and fellow actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also had a sweet message for him, which was conveyed through his social media.

In the picture posted, the two actors are seen having a fun conversation with each other while being relaxed on a couch. Both of them have bright smiles across their faces, indicating that they are in a light mood. Murali Gopy can be seen dressed in a pair of khaki pants and a simple black kurta, which has been styled with a grey beanie and a pair of glasses. Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, has kept it simple with a white lungi and a blue check shirt.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has wished his ‘big brother’ a happy birthday while throwing some light on the bond they share. He has written that the two actors bond over dreams, movies, and long conversations about cinema in general. Have a look at the post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of fans have wished Murali Gopy a happy birthday. Some people have also spoken highly of Murali and his multiple skills which reflect in his movies. A bunch of fans have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts better. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

