Tiger Shroff's Intense Photo Has Fans Wishing Him 'Happy Tiger's Day', See Pic

Tiger Shroff often posts his pictures on social media. Recently, he posted a selfie by the beach with wet hair and intense look and his fans seem to not getr enough of it. Many even took to wishing Tiger on the occasion of Tiger's Day. Here's what it is about.

Tiger Shroff's fans wish him on Tiger's Day

On Tiger Shroff's Instagram, the actor recently posted an intense selfie. In the picture, he is wearing a tropical printed outfit and a beach ball could be seen peeking from one corner. The post, however, has no caution.

As soon as the picture was posted, Tiger Shroff's fans poured in their love in the comment section for their favourite star. Not only them, but also Disha Patani and a few other celebrities also commented. Take a look:

But what seemed particularly interesting is that some fans of Tiger Shroff also wished the actor on Tiger's Day which is celebrated today. Restauranter Harjinder Singh Kukreja posted William Blake's popular poem, The Tiger dedicating the words to the actor. Take a look:

In other news, Tiger Shroff's name was dragged by a popular director into the nepotism debate. However, Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff was quick to come to her son's defence. She said that Tiger has made it successful in the industry on his sheer hard work. The director later apologised to Ayesha for his comments.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen on the silver screen in Baaghi 3 which also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in important roles. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and has some jaw-dropping and spine chilling action sequences. Baaghi 3 was still in theatres when the county went into the nationwide lockdown.

Tiger Shroff currently has two movies in his kitty and both of them are action flicks. He will be seen in Rambo which is directed by Sidharth Anand and was supposed to release sometime in 2020. The other movie is Heropanti 2 which is a sequel to Tiger's debut movie from 2014. The sequel also casts Kriti Sanon and Rakesh Krushna Joshi and is directed by Ahmed Khan.

