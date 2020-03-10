Hina Khan-inspired Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Any Occasion And Outfit

Hina Khan is a very popular face in the Indian television industry. The actor is highly regarded for her acting skills and had started her career with a Hindi daily soap - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. When she participated in a reality show, Bigg Boss 11, as a contestant, she received appreciation regarding her fashion sense from all nooks and corner. The actor, after that, gained a lot of popularity and started being cited in media as one of the most well-dressed celebrities in India.

Apart from her fashion statements, Hina Khan has a strong game when it comes to hairstyling and make-up. Therefore here is a list of hairstyles sported by Hina that can go with any outfit. Check them out below.

Hina Khan's Photos

Waves and curls

Hina Khan is often seen curling her hair in loose waves. Hina Khan leaves her curls open with a middle parting or keeps them in the front and back when she has a side parting. The actor has proved that curls can be sported with any outfit, be it a dress or pantsuits. Check out the posts below.

Sleek straight hair

Hina Khan is often seen styling her hair in this manner. Leaving hair open and straightening them is an easy, simple way to style hair making one look chic at the same time. Check out the posts below.

Hair Updo

When dealing with a bad hair day, or when one does not have time to style hair, tying them up seems a doable option. Hina Khan too swears by it. Check out the posts below.

