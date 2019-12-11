Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 11 | Komolika's Plan Backfires

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version, if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's December 11 episode?

The December 11 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag apologising to Veena. But the latter replied it was not his fault and asked him to go home. Meanwhile, at the Basu house, Moloy blamed Mohini and Nivedita that if Sonalika had wrongly accused Prerna then they should have stopped her. He said that Rajesh was his friend and his family was Moloy’s responsibility. He also scolded Nivedita that instead of Anupam, she should have been the one to call him.

The doorbell rang, and Mohini hurried to open it. She also said that the Moloy would now hear what the police had gathered from the Sharma house. Mohini opened the door to reveal Anurag and Sonalika. While Mohini kept asking Anurag what did the police find, he entered the house and approached his father. Shivani, Prerna and the police also followed the duo inside. Moloy apologised to Prerna but she said there was no need for it as Anurag had supported him throughout the investigation. Nivedita then asked the police inspector that did he find the bag at her house but he replied no. This shocked Mohini and Nivedita while Anurag said that the Sharma family were speaking only the truth, so the police should investigate their house.

Komolika began to wonder that if the money was not at Prerna’s home then was it really stolen. The police meanwhile, found the case with the money and brought it out before everyone. Prerna approached Komolika and said that despite her requests to check Komolika was too stubborn to listen to her. If she had listened to Prerna and not dragged the matter, then Komolika would not get insulted. Prerna then explained how Komolika’s plan had backfired. She revealed that she had seen Komolika taking the key impression and understood that Komolika would blame her with stealing the money. So Prerna had transferred the money to another bag and kept it in the cupboard.

Moloy called Sonalika and asked her to apologise to Prerna. Moloy hugged Prerna and the latter also thanked Anurag. Meanwhile, Komolika cried out in anger recalling Prerna’s insult. Anurag came there and Komolika asked forgiveness from him. Anurag said that he was hurt by the matter and asked her to behave well with Prerna. Moloy called him and Anurag left.

Komolika shouted out to Ronit that she got insulted by the Basus once again. Ronit took out the gun and shouted that he will finish the Basu family but Komolika slapped him. Komolika snatched the gun from Ronit and said that she wanted to torture Prerna so that she does not forget it. Komolika decided that she would kill the child in Prerna’s womb. Ronit promised that the next morning would be the last morning of Prerna’s life.

The next morning Anurag called Prerna and asked her to take rest at home but the latter replied she would get bored. Komolika meanwhile, thought that Ronit would be waiting for Prerna on the way. She called Ronit and told him that Prerna was not coming. But Ronit said that they should execute the plan that day itself. Komolika said that she would try and make Prerna come there. The episode ended here.

