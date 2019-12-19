When Japan Gifted Trendsetting Films To The World; From 'Rashomon' To 'Late Spring'

Menstruation is considered taboo in several parts of the world including Japan. As an initiative to stop the menstruation stereotypes in Japan, a movie was made recently that focuses on breaking the taboos in a society where talking menstruation is considered dirty and embarrassing. The movie is titled Little Miss Period.

In the movie, a pink blob is introduced named 'Little Miss Period'. This pink blob has red lips and wears red pants. This character was introduced in the comic book of Japan, Manga. It was also a part of the movie with the same name.

Little Miss Period released domestically by entertainment company Yoshimoto Kogyo Co.Ltd on November 8, 2019. In the Manga series, Little Miss Period - "Seiri-chan" in Japanese - delivers a punch to the gut that lays some women out flat before drawing blood with a syringe. When a woman's husband fails to sympathise, he gets a "period punch" of his own to help him understand. There are several Japanese movies that have been considered trendsetters in the global film industry. Let's take a look at a few.

Late Spring (1949)

Director Yasujirō Ozu’s Late Spring falls into the Shomin-geek genre, a type of Japanese film that realistically depicts the ordinary lives of modern working-class and middle-class people.

Rashomon (1950)

Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon was one of the most daring films of its era. It recounts how a heinous crime was interpreted from the different perspectives of a bandit, a samurai, the samurai’s wife, and a woodcutter, before ending on a stunning climax that questions the nature of humanity.

Seven Samurai (1954)

Seven Samurai, an Akira Kurosawa directorial, is one of the most thrilling and emotionally resonant action films of all time, and a work of some philosophical depth. Its camera set-ups, use of telephoto lenses, and editing techniques were incredibly sophisticated for the time. Hugely influential, it popularised the now commonplace plot device of gathering a group of heroes or anti-heroes into a team to accomplish a goal.

