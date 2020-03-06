Tinaa Dattaa Opts Out Of Vikram Bhatt's 'Twisted 3' Due To 'creative Differences'

Tinaa Dattaa was part of Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted 3, a web series, which will air on JioCinema. However, recent reports suggest that the Uttaran fame actress has opted out of the film. Twisted 3 is touted to be an erotic thriller. The previous two installments of Twisted saw Nia Sharma in a scintillating character. Tinaa Dattaa was supposed to essay a similar character in the new and diverse storyline as well. However, certain conditions of the show makers did not pan out for the Uttaran actor.

Also Read | Vikram Bhatt Reveals Why Hina Khan Is The Perfect Choice For 'Hacked'

'Creative differences'

According to reports in the media, Tinaa Dattaa showed great interest in working with Vikram Bhatt. Reports suggested that Tinaa Datta had almost signed the contract. However, she had some creative differences with the creators which led to her back out. It will be interesting to see who Vikram Bhatt will rope in now after Tinaa Dattaa opted out of the film.

Here is Nia Sharma in the last Twisted series

Also Read | Vikram Bhatt Reveals What Inspired Him To Make 'Hacked'; Says That Most Hackers Are Young

Fans were expecting to see Tina Datttaa in a bold role in Twisted 3. As Twisted 1 and 2 had set a high bar, fans had high expectations from her. Tinaa Dattaa’s role in Uttaran is still considered to be her iconic work. The show aired in India between 2008 to 2015 and was a household name according to many reports.

Also Read | Hina Khan Gets Her Dance Mode On As She Preps For Vikram Bhatt's Hacked

Also Read | Hina Khan's Debut Film 'Hacked', Vikram Bhatt Shares The First Poster!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.