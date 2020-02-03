Vikram Bhatt Reveals What Inspired Him To Make 'Hacked'; Says That Most Hackers Are Young

Vikram Bhatt is popular for delivering a number of popular films of thriller and horror genres. Not a lot of directors take up this kind of a genre, which certainly makes him a veteran of such genres. He is currently prepping up for his upcoming thriller called Hacked. The film is going to be based on real-life experiences that he had suffered personally. The director spoke to a major news publishing house and opened up about his upcoming film. Read more to know what exactly he said.

Also Read | Vikram Bhatt Reveals Why Hina Khan Is The Perfect Choice For 'Hacked'

Also Read | Hina Khan's Debut Film 'Hacked', Vikram Bhatt Shares The First Poster!

What inspired Vikram Bhatt to make Hacked?

Vikram Bhatt says his personal social media profile was hacked once too. He spoke about the topic and said that everyone allows people to hack into their lives, it just takes a little knowledge of technology. He stated that the maximum number of hackers are young who get really inspired by new technology. Vikram also revealed that the film revolves around a 19-year-old technological geek, Rohan Shah, who falls for an older woman, Hina Shah. The young hacker sets out to ruin her professional and personal life by hacking all of her devices and accounts as she rejects his advances. The film has gained much popularity on various social media sites. Here are some fan reactions and Hacked reviews.

Also Read | Waheeda Rehman To Be Honoured With 'Kishore Kumar Samman' By Madhya Pradesh Govt

Fan Reactions:

HINAAAAA WE ARE SOOOO SOOO PROUD OF YOU!

Your journey has been killer!

In BB you were the one who faced so much hate!

You were pointed for applying makeup! Gosh!

But then To Cannes And now your movie is due!

Girl you have aced it!#proudfan #HINAKHAN #hacked https://t.co/jLKSWWxamv — ♡ (@Anonymo70278496) February 3, 2020

Sending hacked promo to my entire friends n family group telling random ppl in my rehab that plz watch #Hacked everybody asking why u want desperately tht we should watch it.. I have only one answer bcz its @eyehinakhan (My Inspiration) debut movie 😍❤ #HinaKhan #Myinspiration — ✨Vaishali✨ (@Mumasgrl_Vaishu) February 2, 2020

In an interview with @ZoomTV @eyehinakhan revealed that ""she is waiting to do the film with @vickykaushal09 ""🙈❣️



Koi Cast karo dono ko ek saath🔥😍Dono Fav Ek saath😝🤩 It will be Hottest Jodi 🔥🤩

Mere VickIna😁🤪❣️♥️#VickyKaushal#Hacked pic.twitter.com/Bdh89hbw8Y — Hina Khan FC🔥♥ (@hina_pe_fana) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Hong Kong: 'Non-essential' Medical Workers Go On Strike, Demand Border Closure With China

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Shocked As 'Street Dancer 3D' Fails To Impress The Audience?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.