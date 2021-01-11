TMKOC's Surma Bhai: Read Details About His Other Movies And Characters

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Surma Bhai is a popular character in the longest-running sitcom daily soap in India. Surma Bhai is played by Samrat Soni, an actor popular for movies such as Darbar and Drive. Samrat has appeared in seventeen episodes of TMKOC and has gained popularity for his acting skills. Surma Bhai is a gangster who wishes to do a business deal with Jethalal in the television series.

Have a look at Surma Bhai on TMKOC details

TMKOC's Surma Bhai

In 2018, Samrat Soni appeared as Surma Bhai in another short story. In the episodes, Surma Bhai wishes to buy Jethalal’s shop and he is adamant about his decision. The men from the Gokuldhaam Society try to convince Surma Bhai to reconsider his decision as it may force Jethalal to retire from his active business and move to Ahmedabad with his family. In the aftermath, Surma Bhai comes up with a plan to turn the situation in his favour.

Samrat Soni has also worked for the Hindi film industry. He has appeared in popular movies such as RajInikanth’s Darbar and Neflix’s Drive. In the Tamil action-thriller, Darbar, Samrat starred alongside RajInikanth, Nayanthara and Suniel Shetty. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Drive is an action-thriller heist film which was produced by Dharma Productions. Samrat appeared alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi. He played the role of an ACP, whose character is lively, positive and comic. The plot of the film revolved around the manhunt for the infamous ‘King’ for a robbery of 300 kgs of gold. The film was released on Netflix in November 2019.

Moreover, Samrat has also been a part of Section 375, which is a courtroom drama, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and SCIPL. The film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. Samrat appeared alongside Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat.

