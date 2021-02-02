Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update February 1: Jhetalal Reads The Letter

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah February 1 episode begins with Babita asking Jhetalal to read the contents of the letter they found. Jhetalal reads the end of the letter and Bapuji misunderstands him. Iyer asks Jhetalal to give him back the letter and they argue over it. Babita solves the problem and they leave. Jhetalal leaves for the office when suddenly guests arrive in the house. Read further to know the entire episode in detail.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written Update February 1

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma February 1 episode, Jethalal reads and enjoys the letter with Babita. He translates every word to her while she also manages to pick up some words. He reads the ending of the letter where the teenager has written 'I Love You' when Bapuji enters the room. Bapuji thinks that Jhetalal says 'I love you' to Babita and misunderstands him. However, before Bapuji hits him, Jhetalal stops him and explains that he was just reading the contents of the letter.

Iyer enters Jhetalal's house and asks Babita if she has given the letter to Jhetalal to translate. Iyer listens to Jhetalal read it again. He asks him to return the letter to him so that he can translate it into Tamil and read it to his family. Jhetalal asks him to leave the letter with him so he could read it to Daya. Iyer denies and they have an argument over it. Babita takes away the letter from them and says that she will take a photocopy and give it to them so they could do whatever they want with it.

Babita and Iyer leave the house while Jhetalal gets ready for work. Jhetalal tells Bapuji that he is getting late for work and is ready to leave. However, his left eye starts blinking and he tells bapuji about the same. Bapuji tells Jhetalal that this is a sign of a bad omen and Jhetalal starts worrying. Suddenly the bell rings and Sundar is standing at the door with Baaga. Sundar starts dancing with Baaga, Bapuji and Tapu as they welcome him into their house. Jhetalal tries to stop them by breaking his phone. Looking at him, Baaga also throws it away. Sundar asks him not to worry as Jhetalal will soon buy them a new one. Jhetalal regrets his decision of breaking the phone.

