What Happened To Chris Harrison? Here's Why 'The Bachelorette' Host Took A Break

Chris Harrison is popularly known as a host, having hosted a number of popular television reality shows such as The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise. Coming as a rather unexpected announcement, it was announced that Chris Harrison would be taking a temporary leave from hosting the Bachelorette and was later announced that former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher would be stepping in his shoes to host the show temporarily. Here is the reason why the host has decided to take a temporary leave from the show.

What happened with Chris Harrison? Is Chris Harrison retiring?

Known as a personality who has made consistent appearances as a host on several reality shows, the decision of the host to take a leave from hosting was out of the blue and started raising several questions about his future as the host of the show and about a possible retirement from his side. It has been now confirmed by People that the speculations of his retirement are not true, and the rest was simply taken by for the simple reason of him having to drop his son off to college, which is reportedly located in Texas. That is the reason why he had to take a break for a brief period.

ALSO READ: 'Uncle Buck' Cast: List Of All The Actors And Characters They Play In This 90s Comedy

While ensuring the smooth transition of his son shifting to Texas to study at college, the host also has to quarantine himself for two weeks after returning to California, before resuming his post as the host of The Bachelorette. For obvious reasons, this was done to take all the precautionary measures due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic while keeping the show going as well. While confirming in an interview with ET, Chris Harrison said that he was aware of the fact that the trip would result in him going through quarantine, which in turn would result in another host stepping in temporarily. He also called JoJo Fletcher “a very good friend”. This has thus put the question of "What happened with Chris Harrison?" to rest.

ALSO READ: Where Was 'Scream 5' Filmed? Details About The Latest Instalment In The Franchise

JoJo Fletcher has elaborated about her experience of having to replace Chris Harrison as the host to People, claiming that the events that occurred were unexpected and that to her, it was “crazy”. She also claimed that the whole season of The Bachelorette would be dramatic and entertaining. Chris Harrison has also appeared has the host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, having replaced Terry Crews. Harrison was later replaced by comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host the show.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Goes ‘back To Work’, Shares Pictures From 'The Morning Show' Sets

ALSO READ: Joe Manganiello Talks About Wife Sofia Vergara's Reaction To His Blue Mohawk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.