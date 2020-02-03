Tom Hiddleston Starrer 'Loki' Series Welcomes Owen Wilson In The Star Cast

Loki became one of the most loved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the end of Marvel Phase Three. After appearing in several films, Tom Hiddleston is going reprise the role in the upcoming web series, Loki on Disney+. The series is slated to release in 2021. According to a new report, Marvel Studios’ is adding actor Owen Wilson to the cast in an undisclosed role.

Owen Wilson to join the Loki series

Owen Wilson is going to be part of Disney plus' Loki series but his role is yet to be announced. Wilson joining the cast has not only increased the weightage of the superhero show, but has also increased the excitement among the fans. According to a leading comic news site, Owen is going to be seen sharing screen space with Sophia Di Martino, who is reportedly playing the female version of Loki in the web series.

Also Read | Marvel to cast Angelica Ross for trans role in 'Loki'? Actor responds with obscure tweet

Owen Wilson has been a part of many cinematic wonders such as Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic of Steve Zissou, Fantastic and Mr Fox. He is soon going to be seen in an upcoming film The French Dispatch which is an American-German comedy-drama. Wilson has worked with many noted directors like Wes Anderson in the past.

Also Read | Tom Hiddleston's Loki series to introduce Sera as the first transgender character in MCU

Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki is a series that is said to follow the God of Mischief as he travels through time and becomes entangled in major historical events. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed Loki will tie into the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is too exciting to forget. Loki's death in Avengers: Infinity War was a huge heartbreak but the fans of the God of Mischief are relieved as the notorious Asgardian is going to return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Also Read | Marvel Cinematic Universe's most endearing relationships; Iron man-Spiderman to Loki-Thor

Also Read | Tom Hiddleston shares a BTS video from the sets of the upcoming web series 'Loki'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.