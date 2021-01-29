'True Beauty' Episode 14 Features A Subtle BTS Tribute; Fans React

The South Korean television series True Beauty premiered on December 9, 2020, and airs every Wednesday and Thursday. The latest episode, that is True Beauty episode 14 showed the love triangle between Lim Ju-gyeong, Lee Su-ho and Han Seo-jun. While fans are anxiously waiting for the final two episodes, there was a little surprise for BTS in the latest episode.

Also read: 'True Beauty' Episode 13 Release Date And Time: What To Expect From Next Episode?

True Beauty episode 14

In the episode, it was shown that Su-ho left Korea to be with his ill father. It also showed a hilarious encounter with the bullies from Yongpa High School that Ju-gyeong, Choi Soo-ah and Joo Hye-min cooled down with during a meal. When Soo-ah opened her bag, she saw that her packaged album which she purchased with Ju-gyeong had been torn and whined about it to Hye-min who owned the two copies of the same album. As a thoughtful gesture, Hye-min gave the second copy to Soo-ah. This helped them realize that they were fans of the same music duo and were also a part of the Gelatin fan club.

Also read: True Beauty: Watch BTS Clip Of A Kiss Between Cha Eun-woo And Moon Ga-young

While BTS was not referred in any of the dialogues, it featured briefly in the episode when their 2017 album Love Yourself was mentioned. The album consists of hits such as DNA and Mic Drop. In another scene, there is a fight scene, and the viewers get to see that the BTS album helped Hye-min by protecting her from one of the bully’s punches and left them laughing. Fans started noticing the subtle BTS mention in the episode and posted about the same on Twitter.

.@BTS_twt's Love Yourself: Her album made a brief cameo in Ep 14 of True Beauty pic.twitter.com/9SDw0tnLXa — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 29, 2021

Also read: 'True Beauty' Ending: Will Seo Jun Break Up With Ju Gyeong? Read Current Speculations

Love Yourself: Her making a cameo on today's episode of #TrueBeauty 😆

I know a @BTS_twt album when I see one 😂

That's logo in the back 😆#TrueBeautyEp14 pic.twitter.com/gGcXeKQTvU — moonchild⁷ 🌙 (@GRLWITHLUV7) January 28, 2021

More about True Beauty

True Beauty is based on the Line Webtoon of the same name by Yaongyi. True Beauty's cast includes Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeop, and Park Yoo-Na. It is based on a high school girl who becomes very popular at school when her YouTube channel about make-up tutorial becomes a success. It is shown that the girl is often bullied for the way she looks. However, after she takes the help of make-up, people's perception of her changes. The show has received positive reviews from critics and IMDb rates True Beauty 8.3 out of 10.

Also read: 'True Beauty': Here Are Some Of The Hilarious Scenes From The Fan-favourite K-drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.