True Beauty: Watch BTS Clip Of A Kiss Between Cha Eun-woo And Moon Ga-young

South Korean channel called tvN network where the popular K-drama True Beauty is aired recently shared a clip from the show on January 22, 2021. The BTS clip of the show showcased a real-life camaraderie between ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In-Yeop. The video also showed how the former shied away after his kiss scene with Moon Ga-young in the recent episode. Check out the BTS scene. The new episodes are scheduled to be released on January 27, and January 28.

True Beauty's Cha Eun Woo's Kiss Scene shown in Behind The Scenes clip

tvN released a clip a few days ago, sharing a behind the scene clip from the K-drama True Beauty. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo could be seen feeling shy while filming a kiss scene outside Lim Ju Gyeong's house. Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young is trying to keep her calm as Cha Eun woo completes the scene. The director can also be heard telling them to shoot the scene again and again. The director wants Cha Eun Woo to speak gently and also be careful while pushing Ga Young. As the director praises Cha Eun woo for a good shot, the actor hides his face in embarrassment.

The clip also showcased True Beauty's Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In-Yeop filming where the latter gives a piggyback ride to Eun woo, while they are running away from gangsters in the scene. Later, Hwang In-Yeop also reveals that both Cha Eun woo and Hwang In-Yeop's fathers belong to the same hometown. The clip shows how Seo Jun and Su Ho from the K-drama help each other whenever the other person needs any help. The clip also showcases Lim Ju Gyeong’s older sister Lim Hee Gyeong, and her on-screen romance with Lim Ju Gyeong’s homeroom teacher Han Joon Woo.

Based on the Line webtoon called True Beauty, the drama became an instant success. True Beauty episodes are released every Wednesday and Friday. With only four episodes left to be released, the fans of the show are patiently waiting for the season finale. True Beauty cast features Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeop in the lead roles.

