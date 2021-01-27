'True Beauty' Episode 13 Release Date And Time: What To Expect From Next Episode?

True Beauty fans, Episode 13 is waiting near the horizon. With the unbelievable twist that episode 12 brought, fans can't help but think what worse can happen after that. Here's a quick revisit to the previous episode, fan theories, and an update on True Beauty episode 13 release date and time in India.

'True Beauty' Episode 13 Release Date

True Beauty airs every Wednesday and Thursday on TvN at 10:30 pm KST. As for International fans, True Beauty episode 13 releases on the same day on the streaming app, Rakuten Viki. Rakuten Viki is available in most of the regions across the world including India. Fans of the show can watch the first six episodes for free, post which fans will have to avail the Viki Pass with a monthly or annual subscription to the platform. If not, you can watch the latest episode 12 days after its release.

(Warning - Spoilers Ahead)

'True Beauty' Recap: What to expect?

TvN hit show True Beauty took an unexpected turn by choosing to reveal Jukyung's face to her peers from school in episode 12. It came as a shock to the fans because in the original webtoon that is well ahead of the plot in the show has not revealed Jukyung's true identity till date. Back to the show, the episode begins with an enraged Sujin, who makes it her mission to win Suho over and make Jukyung miserable. The next morning, as Jukyung heads into her class, she learns that she has bagged the first place in the Goddess of Instagram competition, for which all her classmates cheer her while Sujin watches the scene from the corner expressionlessly. On the way home, Sujin meets Jukyung's past bullies and brews a plan that involves an exchange of pictures, as Sujin agrees to send them Seojun's pictures while she receives pictures of Jukyung without makeup.

Meanwhile, Jyukyug is seen frantically searching for her necklace in the classroom, which is then revealed to have been stolen by Sujin this whole time. When she runs into Suho, Sujin reveals that she has the necklace and throws it into a flaming bin while begging Suho to like her and dump Jukyung. Suho obviously rejects her and leaves her at stew. Cut to the finale, Sujin puts her plan into action as she spreads Jukyung's old pictures all around the school. When Jukyung enters her class all chirpy, she's greeted with gasps and glares as her peers confront her with the pictures. Jukyung struggles to hide her pain as she runs out of the class, even avoiding Suho as a result who tries to come to her rescue.

In the preview, it is pretty evident that bullying has begun in the school as Jukyung's peers have started avoiding her. Sujin also threatens Jukyung and tells her that she'll make her life hell. What will Jukyung do next? How will Seojun and Suho help her?

