Butter Chicken Recipe: How To Easily Make The Mouth-watering Dish At Home

Butter chicken, admired by almost every non-vegetarian food lover around the world, is less a food and more an emotion. Many foodies say that butter chicken, when cooked with the best recipe, has the ability to change your bad mood to a good one in no time. Needless to say, butter chicken is chunks of grilled chicken (tandoori chicken) in a smooth buttery and creamy tomato-based gravy. It is also referred to as Murgh Makhani.

Reportedly, butter chicken was invented in India first at a popular restaurant in Delhi. Its history says that the dish was developed in the 1950s by three Punjabi restaurants: Kundan Lal Gujral, Kundan Lal Jaggi and Thakur Das who were the founders of Moti Mahal restaurant in Delhi. Often said to be invented 'by chance' butter chicken is loved tremendously in India. If you crave this tasty, mouthwatering dish most often, why not learn to cook it best at home? Check out the super-easily affordable recipe of butter chicken.

Butter chicken recipe

Marination

In a mixing bowl, put raw chicken pieces and add salt, red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste and lemon juice. Mix well and refrigerate for about 15-20 minutes. Now add curd to the refrigerated mix adding a sufficient amount of garam masala, Kasuri methi and mustard oil. Mix the mixture well and again refrigerate for an hour. Roast the marinated chicken in an oven for about 30 minutes until it is three-fourth done.

Preparing the chicken gravy

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan with butter. Add cloves, cinnamon stick, mace and cardamom. Saute and then add chopped tomatoes, garlic and ginger into it. Mix and grind well. On the other hand, in another pan, heat two cubes of butter along with the ginger-garlic paste. Now add red chilli powder, Kasuri methi, honey and finally the roasted chicken to this mixture. Let it simmer. Then add small chopped green chilli, cardamom powder, cream once again and mix well.

