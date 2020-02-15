'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update | February 14: Anupriya Gets Arrested

In the previous episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta, we saw Sarthak telling Kalyani that Anupriya accidentally shot Rachit. Kalyani found Aau Saheb asking Kalyani to hide the crime from her however, she did not listen to her and confessed everything about the murder. Malhar arrived at the location but when he was asked to hide the murder he disagreed. He said that Anupriya will have to go to the police station with him.

'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written update February 14, 2020

In the latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kalyani was seen arguing with Malhar at the police station. She told Malhar that if Anupriya is going to jail, then even she will surrender herself for kidnapping Sampada. Malhar got very furious at her and asked her not to make his work difficult. He explained to Kalyani that he will prove Anupriya is innocent. Kalyani agreed with Malhar and was seen getting very emotional by hugging Anupriya.

Anupriya asked Kalyani to go home and convince Sampada to sign the IVF contract to save Moksh’s life. Sampada was threatened by Malhar and, being scared, she agreed to sign the IVF contract. Kalyani was seen being happy as Moksh’s life could be saved. Kalyani asked Malhar to take Sampada’s statement to prove Anupriya’s innocence. But Malhar retorted saying that it won’t be easy. Malhar also said that he will find Rachit to prove that Anupriya is not guilty.

In the meantime, Madhav was seen scolding Swara as she married Atharva who is not mentally stable. Everyone including Malhar and Kalyani explained to her how her decision was wrong and how Atharva won’t be able to fulfil the duties of a husband. Swara was seen being adamant and not listening to anyone. Meanwhile, the police commissioner arrived and informed Malhar that an eyewitness had given a statement that Rachit’s body was thrown from a cliff. The blame of Rachit’s murder came on Anupriya.

Kalyani and Malhar were left stumped by the revelation. Malhar tried to console Kalyani but she left from there. Swara was blamed by Aau Saheb for Anupriya’s arrest. Later, Swara was seen receiving weird photos of her and she tried to call and find out who the sender was. Kalyani created a scene at the police station. On the other hand, Swara tried to burn herself but Atharva interrupted her asking for food. She hugged Atharva saying that he is the only one who she has got. Meanwhile, Malhar scolded Kalyani for creating a scene in his cabin.

Anupriya told Kalyani that she doesn’t want to run away from the crime she has done. Sarthak arrived at the location and asked Anupriya to lie about everything, but Anupriya disagreed. Sarthak got hurt by Anupriya’s decisions. Malhar was seen scolding Kalyani and asked her to leave from there. What will Kalyani do to prove her mother’s innocence? Stay tuned for further updates about Tujhse Hai Raabta.

