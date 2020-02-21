'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update | Feb 20: Kalyani Decides To Be A Surrogate

The February 20 episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta begins with the doctor instructing someone about the conditions of being a surrogate, like she will be able to meet the parents of the baby. It is then revealed Kalyani will become the surrogate mother for Moksh. A flashback shows Kalyani finding out about Malti suffering from a disease that can be harmful to the baby. Kalyani gets furious and threatens Malti saying that she will put her behind bars.

'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update: February 20

Kalyani then decides to become the surrogate mother instead of Malti. She even signs the papers as Malti so that no one can find out. She begins asking stupid questions to the nurse regarding basic. The nurse tells her that she needs to take her medications on time and take care of her diet.

ALSO READ | 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update | February 14: Anupriya Gets Arrested

Kalyani also starts researching post surrogacy care on the internet as she is not aware of anything. She gets really excited about telling the news to Malhar and Anupriya. She also tells Atharva to make sure that no one disturbs her.

Later on, she reaches the court and meets Anupriya and Malhar. She assumes that Anupriya must have been released from prison but finds out that Malhar failed to prove that she is innocent. Malhar also looks very sad as he feels guilty about the situation. Aau Saheb tells Kalyani that Malhar gave a statement against Anupriya and she gets upset with him.

ALSO READ | 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates For Feb 17: Love Blossoms Between Malhar And Kalyani

Anupriya asks Aau Saheb not to do anything against Malhar as he had to be honest with his job. Anupriya asks Kalyani not to tell anyone that she is her daughter as she does not want people to humiliate Kalyani for being the daughter of a criminal. Kalyani immediately signs a legal paper saying that she is adopting Anupriya. She tells Anupriya that no can separate them even legally now.

The mother-daughter duo gets emotional and Kalyani assures Anupriya that she will go to higher courts to get her released. Malhar then puts a shawl around Anupriya so that people cannot see the handcuffs on her hands. Anupriya leaves with Malhar, leaving everyone with tears in their eyes.

ALSO READ | Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For Feb 18: Will Anupriya Get Out Of Jail?

ALSO READ | Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates February 19: Sampada Pays Malti To Be Her Surrogate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.