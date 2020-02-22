'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | February 21: Kalyani Finds Out That Rachit Is Alive

The February 21 episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar taking Anupriya away as Kalyani cries. Kalyani later sits under a tree, wipes off her tears and tries to calm herself down for the sake of the baby in her stomach. Just then Sarthak reaches there and she tries to console him but he takes out all his frustration on her. Kalyani gets disturbed by it. She receives a call a while later.

Hearing the voice on the other side of the phone call, Kalyani gets shocked to hear Rachit laughing on the phone. Kalyani then requests him to come to court to give his statement in order for her mother to get a clean chit. In return, she assures him that she will fulfill whatever condition he has and will also drop all charges against him. But Rachit knows that Malhar will not let it happen.

Rachit asks Kalyani to pretend that the baby she is carrying is his and that shocks her. She pretends to not know anything about it but Rachit tells her that he knows everything. She refuses to listen to him but Rachit puts her into a dilemma as one side it is her mother but on the other side, it is Malhar. Kalyani blames Lord Ganesha for putting her in a situation like this.

Malhar bursts into tears with guilt but Anupriya asks him not to feel sad for her. She asks him to be there for Kalyani and he promises her that he will do that. Swara gets a blank call. Frustrated by the frequent black calls from someone who keeps blackmailing her by sending pictures, she confronts the caller but there is no reply from the other side. Kalyani comes home and keeps thinking about what Rachit said to her.

She sees Sampada but does not reveal any truth. Just then, she runs into Malhar. He notices that she seems conscious about her tummy. Malhar tells her that he tried her best to save Anupriya but Kalyani leaves as she is already frustrated. Malhar asks Sampada not to be smart till he takes her for IVF. She gets happy that he does not know about her plans for surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Kalyani does some decoration outside the house and arrange a table for her and Malhar as it is Valentine's day. She shares the news of her surrogacy with Malhar and also confesses his love for Malhar. She later realises that Moksh is standing there with her and celebrates Valentine's Day with him instead. She hugs Moksh and cries a lot.

Madhav discusses with Malhar about keeping a puja in their house. Aau Saheb gets mad and Kalyani tells her that the puja will be for Anupriya only. But she leaves in anger. Kalyani feels guilty for hiding the truth from Malhar as she has to save her mother.

