'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update February 24, 2020: Anupriya Suffers Burn

The episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Kalyani and Malhar sitting and waiting for their wedding ceremony to begin. Just then, Anupriya catches fire and shouts for help. She keeps yelling Malhar’s name. Everyone rushes towards the outhouse. Meanwhile, Rachit calls up Kalyani and tells her that he read the message she was supposed to send Malhar.

Also Read: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | February 21: Kalyani Finds Out That Rachit Is Alive

Tujhse Hai Raabta written update February 24, 2020

Rachit further adds that he has Malhar’s phone and her Aai has been punished for her mistakes. This shocks Kalyani and she falls down unconscious. While everyone gathers in the outhouse, Aao sahib asks someone to bring water. Malhar then sees Anupriya fainted and rushes towards her, trying to bring her back to consciousness.

Also Read: Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates Feb 10: Rachit Forces Swara To Marry Him

Malhar and Sarthak try to open the door with a stick but fail even after many attempts. When they finally manage to open the door, they find it difficult to find Anupriya because of the smoke. After they finally manage to find the unconscious Anupriya, Sarthak hugs her and rolls her out of the fire.

Kalyani and Anupriya are then taken to the hospital by the other members of the family. The nurse then informs them that there is only one doctor on duty. This makes Malhar angry and he questions the hospital authority about this mismanagement. Meanwhile, Dr Chahat comes there and decides to treat Kalyani.

After a number of tests, Dr Chahat comes back and tells Kalyani that she is going to be a mother. This makes Kalyani happy and she thanks God that IVF worked for her. Dr Chahat suggests Kalyani tell her husband about this. Kalyani stops her from doing so. Meanwhile, Sampada comes to the hospital and offers money to Dr Pathak.

Also Read: Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For Feb 13: Anupriya Gets Interrogated

Kalyani, on the other hand, insists on meeting her mother Anupriya. Dr Chahat then takes her to the ward where her mother has been admitted. Kalyani thanks the doctor and hugs her. The azaan prayer starts and Kalyani offers Dr Chahat a shawl to offer her prayers. Kalyani too prays with the doctor and Anupriya comes to consciousness.

Kalyani enters the ward and meets her mother Anupriya. Malhar enters the room and finds Kalyani there. He thanks God that Kalyani is safe. Just then, a nurse comes and offers soup to the patients. When Kalyani refuses to drink the soup, Malhar tries to force her but gives up later. He asks her what should he do to relieve her anger, to this she gets up, holds her tummy and says, "baby".

Also Read: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates For Feb 17: Love Blossoms Between Malhar And Kalyani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.