Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For January 30 Episode: Kalyani Is Kidnapped

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar asking Sampada what happened to his son. Sampada, who is still under the influence, laughs and says that Moksh does not have much time left and he is not keeping well.

She also confesses that she had been lying to him that Moksh is with Aai, Kalyani at the hospital. She further reveals that she is not alone in this game, as the entire plan has been made by Rachit. She then wonders why she is laughing so much. Malhar moves towards the table and closes the laughing gas cylinder placed near the bed and realises that Kalyani is truly helpless at the moment.

Sampada regains consciousness and asks Malhar why she has been laughing this whole time and how did she enter the room. She is also afraid that she might have ended up saying something she should not have as she cannot remember a thing.

Malhar opens the doors and windows to let the laughing gas evaporate. Malhar tries to control his anger and thinks that he needs to get to the hospital as soon as possible to check on Kalyani and Moksh.

He also feels that he cannot let Sampada and Rachit know that he is now aware of their plans. Before leaving, he requests Sampada to lie down on the bed as she seems unwell and covers her with a blanket.

Kalyani is at the hospital. She asks the doctor if there is an emergency situation as he asks the nurse to get Moksh’s report. The doctor asks her not to worry. However, Moksh soon needs to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

Kalyani thinks to herself that Malhar and Sampada must have another child at the earliest for this surgery to happen. She then tries to assure Pillu that everything will be just fine and that he will be alright as long as he has her to look after him. The doctor asks Kalyani to hand him over to the nurse and asks her to get some medicines from a nearby medical shop.

Kalyani takes the prescription and leaves. The doctor asks the nurse to take care of Moksh and calls someone to inform them that Kalyani has left.

Anupriya gets a phone call from Kalyani but decides to leave it unattended as she is already stressed. Soon, Pawar comes over to inform Anupriya that the orphanage authorities have confirmed that Riddhi was indeed adopted.

Sarthak tells Anupriya that Riddhi’s mother was a prisoner, who passed away after giving birth to her. He reveals that he had to adopt her to give her fatherly love.

Anupriya walks up to Riddhi to tell her that the police have assured them that Sarthak is her real father. She also consoles her saying that everything that he said was purely out of anger. This makes Riddhi happy as she runs to hug Sarthak.

Malhar beats up Rachit

Anupriya receives a call from Malhar and is in utter shock. Sarthak and Anupriya both rush to Malhar and apologise to him for hiding the truth as she had no other way out. Anupriya also tells him that they need to save him somehow. Malhar gets in the jeep to take off.

Rachit comes in the way and asks him if he is going to the hospital to see Kalyani and Moksh. Sampada comes out of the house and recalls telling Malhar the truth and calling Rachit to inform him.

Rachit congratulates Malhar on learning his plan although he believes that the latter still cannot harm him. He also tells him that nobody can snatch his Kalyani.

Malhar steps out of the jeep and pounces on Rachit. He also pulls out a door to slam on Rachit, but Anupriya stops him saying not to make his hands dirty with Rachit’s blood. She also suggests that Rachit is their only hope to get to Kalyani. Sarthak says that the police will come here in a moment to question Rachit about her whereabouts.

Kalyani is kidnapped by an auto driver

In the next scene, an auto driver is seen taking Kalyani to an isolated place. She manages to stop the auto driver and attempts to run away. The driver holds her hand to stop her. Kalyani says that she is aware he is associated with Rachit and that she will not run.

She tries to distract him and then hits him repeatedly. She also picks a brick and hits on his head a few times. She feels that she should call Malhar so he knows that she is in danger.

Sarthak and Malhar rush to the hospital to question the doctor about Kalyani. Sarthak slaps him and asks Malhar to call the police when he does not comply. This scares the doctor, who informs them that he was paid by Rachit to send Kalyani out to get the medicines. He says that he has no clue where she went after that.

Malhar asks Sarthak to take Moksh home and says that he will search for Kalyani. Malhar gets a phone call right after and has a shocked look on his face.

The next morning, Kalyani wonders if she should wait for Malhar to arrive or just run away. And while Kalyani is still stranded, she senses someone approaching from behind and turns around thinking it has to be Malhar. Unfortunately for her, it is Rachit standing there with a smile on his face.

Will Malhar be able to save Kalyani before Rachit makes a devious move? Stay tuned to find out.

