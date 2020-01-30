Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For January 27 Episode - Sampada Makes A Big Confession

Last night's episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta began with Rachit threatening Kalyani over the call for getting close to Malhar. Sampada shows a video to Kalyani who is shocked to see the deteriorating health of Moksh. She seems very upset with Sampada for not adhering to the promise she had made to her earlier to take good care of her son. Kalyani also blames her for being a cruel mother. This triggers Sampada who in turn questions her for breaking her promise and not keeping away from her husband, Malhar.

Kalyani goes on to look for Moksh but Sampada reveals to her that Moksh is not at home. This makes her teary-eyed as she pleads with Rachit to let her meet her son. Rachit tells her she can if only she slaps Malhar to prove she does not have any feelings for him anymore. This makes Kalyani furious and she threatens to kill Rachit if he harms Pillu in any way.

Kalyani slaps Sampada

With no option at hand, Kalyani slaps Sampada and threatens to kill her as well. Things get heated and everyone gathers around to understand the matter, including Malhar. Kalyani pretends that nothing happened and that she was just interacting with Sampada. She also says that nothing had happened between her and Malhar in the outhouse. This makes Malhar a bit upset as he is hurt to hear Kalyani claim that there has been no physical relationship between the two since their marriage.

Rachit overhears it. Madhav and Aausahib, who are also listening to their conversation, get upset with Kalyani for uttering such things about her relations with Malhar. Kalyani tries to control her emotions and claims that she could lead a normal life with Rachit. She also questions about Moksh being Sampada and Malhar’s child. A furious Madhav slaps Kalyani asking her to keep her mouth shut. Kalyani feels extremely devastated and leaves.

Later on, she calls Rachit asking him about Moksh’s whereabouts. Rachit apologises to her and gives her an address where Moksh is kept. Kalyani rushes to see Moksh. Meanwhile, Sampada enters Malhar’s room and finds him laying on the bed with his blanket covering his face. She tries to get closer and notices he is asleep. Suddenly, she bursts into laughter which wakes up Malhar. He learns that the drugs he gave her is in effect and will bring out all her confessions.

In the meantime, Kalyani runs towards the address sent to her and feels guilty after recollecting everything she spoke about Malhar in the heat of the moment. She decides to punish herself by chewing green chillies that she is carrying in a basket.

Sarthank is suspected of kidnapping

Next, we see Sarthak trying to convince Ridhhi that everything he had said was just a mistake and that he is indeed her father. This gives onlookers the impression that he is trying to kidnap her. Anupriya comes to his rescue as they beat him down. She clarifies to them that Sarthak is not a kidnapper but her husband and Riddhi’s father. Pawar arrives on the scene as people call the police to get him arrested. Sarthak requests Pawar not to discuss the issue with Malhar.

Sampada confesses everything to Malhar

Meanwhile, Sampada makes a confession to Malhar saying that Moksh has been suffering from a disease for some time and that he will soon die. She also reveals that she had blackmailed Kalyani to leave him. Sampada also suggests that they give birth to a second child. This leaves Malhar shattered.

Will Malhar be able to save Moksh without getting close to Sampada? Stay tuned to find out.

