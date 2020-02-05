'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates Feb 4: Sampada Has A Major Demand

Tujhse Hai Raabta is an Indian TV series that airs on Zee TV and is based on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It is a bitter-sweet tale of a relationship between Anupriya and Kalyani, and how their lives take different twists and turns. It also largely focuses on Kalyani's relationship with Malhar; however, the bonds between Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, Sarthak, Sampada, and Rachit form the crux of the story.

Tujhse Hai Raabta - Complete written update for Feb 4

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta begins with Malhar asking Kalyani to trust him and tell her that nothing will happen to Moksh. He says that they shall fight together and asks her to be by his side. Kalyani hugs Malhar and gets emotional. Aau Sahib warns Aparna about Sampada’s evil motives, asking her not to protect her. Sarthak returns home and informs that he was not able to find Kalyani. Soon after, Malhar brings Kalyani. Aau Sahib and others ask him what happened to Kalyani and where is Sampada.

Kalyani hears Moksh crying from across the room and goes to see him with much difficulty. She pampers Moksh and he stops crying. Kalyani tells him that she will not let anything happen to him and that he is a strong boy. Anupriya asks Kalyani to trust Malhar for the sake of their son. They also let her know that Malhar has already explained everything to them and he will also convince Sampada to become a mother through IVF. Malhar takes Kalyani and Moksh along with him and kisses them on their forehead. Kalyani rests her head on his shoulder.

Sampada devises another plan with Rachit

In the next scene, we see Sampada calling Rachit from a parlour and telling him that he made a big mistake by attempting to kill Kalyani. She also informs him that nobody knows that she cannot become a mother and that they have to use this matter and make their next move. She further tells Rachit that she will explain to him about her plan later on.

Next, Kalyani is seen telling Atharva that he does not know what had happened. Atharva says he knows that Baba proposed to her. Kalyani recalls her romantic moments with Malhar. Atharva asks her if she loves Baba. Kalyani says she does love him and feels filmy whenever he is around.

Sampada orders Malhar to prepare a mandap for marriage

Malhar visits the beauty parlour to nab Sampada with Rao's help. Sarthak informs Kalyani that Malhar must have traced Sampada by now. Kalyani tells Moksh that Sampada will agree for IVF and that they will be able to live together like a happy family. She also practices how to propose to Malhar with Moksh. Atharva informs her that Baba has returned home and asks Kalyani to meet him. Kalyani goes out and reminisces the love confession.

Malhar steps out of the jeep holding a letter. Malhar drops the letter after looking at Kalyani who is very excited to see him. The letter flies and lands on Kalyani’s face. Kalyani reads the letter that was written by Sampada. Malhar recalls the other lady in the parlour whom he had asked about Sampada’s whereabouts. The lady had handed him the letter. Malhar was shocked to read it which said that if he wanted to save Moksh, they would have to give birth to a second child. The letter also said that she would only return home when he decorates the house and prepares a mandap for their marriage. This leaves both Kalyani and Malhar teary-eyed.

