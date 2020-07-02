'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Actor Sehban Azim Talks What It's Like Resuming Shoot After Months

Several Television shows have finally begun shooting. It has almost been a week since the shooting of shows has resumed and the actors are sharing how delighted they are about returning in front of the camera. But, their nervousness can be seen in their posts. While talking to an entertainment portal, Sehban Azim who works in Tujhse Hai Raabta expressed that he feels good to be back on the sets for shooting the show and meeting her co-stars again. He expressed that the show is now more of a survival show than a fun one.

Sehban Azim on Tujhse Hai Raabta shooting resumed

Tujhse Hai Raabta star Sehban Azim expressed that he is happy seeing all her co-star while shooting after being locked-up in the house for three months. He then added that all the cast and the crew are taking comprehensive steps and are also following the governmental guidelines strictly. He also added that the safety of everyone's number one priority and he is thankful that he has got back to some normalcy in the new normal.

Tujhse Hai Raabta actor then added that shooting is now happening in very creative and unique ways. He thanked the cast and the crew of the show for making shooting possible. Sehban Azim said that there are few people on the set and a lot of support crew who lost jobs in the last three months will be helped a lot by this.

It was reported that the show is not being shot with the entire team. Talking about this, the Tujhse Hai Raabta actor also added that there have been big changes in the shooting process, and only 30 per cast of the crew is seen on the set. He then mentioned that all the crew is wearing masks and shields to protect themselves. Sehban Azim also added that people are easily recognised and added that all people on the set talk about safety and how life changed in the last three months.

The cast and crew are seen guiding each other. The Tujhse Hai Raabta actor then admitted that shooting is scary not only for him but for the whole cast of the show. Asim said that keeping all things aside, people on set are happy as the work has resumed. The actor also added how it was overwhelming and emotional to see the team again. Asim said that all three stars are scheduled in pairs so all have to follow the safety measures. Tujhse Hai Raabta actor then mentioned that he has only met three co-actors till now and he would not be meeting the rest of them any time soon due to the schedules.

