TV Actor & Friend Stalked, Attacked At Railway Station, Hit Back And Get Man Arrested

The nation is currently mourning the loss of Disha, a 25-year-old doctor in Hyderabad, who was gang-raped and murdered. And another incident highlighting the unsafe conditions woman face has come to light. As one has seen in recent times, even the celebrities, despite their position and popularity, are not immune to such assaults. A TV actor, who has worked in shows like Splitsvilla, had a horrid encounter, that too at a public place. The artist, along with a friend, were stalked by a man on a railway station in Mumbai. The man even slapped the actor’s friend. However, the duo fought back and got him arrested.

The Case

As per a report in a daily, the incident took place on Monday. The 26-year-old actor told the media publication that her friend, who is involved with medical tourism in South Africa, invited her to meet her at Saifee Hospital at Charni Road. She revealed that since the hospital was near the railway staton, they decided to take the local train. They finished their commitments and were once again at the station, on their way back home, she said.

At around 3.30 PM, she felt that a man was continuously staring at them. For some time, they chose to ignore his stares, but after a point, they could not take it anymore and went up to the man. He stayed put, and the actor stated that she asked him, “Why you are looking fixedly at me”. She was surprised when he replied, “If I am staring at you, then what is the problem.”

The duo then decided to ignore him and started walking ahead of him, but they were then shocked to find that the man was following them. The actor claimed that when they asked him, “Why you are following us?” he slapped her friend. The actor said she then took charge of the matter, and retaliated. She rained blows on him and there was an ugly altercation between the two.

The people present at the venue then intervened and took the trio to the Government Railway Police chowki at the station. The police have confirmed that they arrested the man under sections 354 (a), 354 (b) and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. The actor told the publication that the accused and his sister tried to convince them to not file the FIR, citing their poor financial conditions. However, she felt it was necessary to teach a lesson to such offenders so that they don’t assault women in such a way.

