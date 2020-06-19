Viral Video Of Snake Sipping Water From Human's Palm Leaves Twitterati 'awestruck'

Micro-blogging and social networking site Twitter has often amazed its users as its feed is always full of things happening around the world. Recently, it amused netizens as a video of a small snake drinking water from human's palm hit the media feed of many. An Odisha-based Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, named Susanta Nanda, shared a seven-second video, which featured a green colour snake drinking water from his hand. The video has garnered more than 6.8K views and has been re-shared by 112 users on Twitter and still counting. Before checking out netizens' reactions, watch the viral video below:

Snake drinking water below:

Snake sipping in some water.

Tongue doesn’t help a snake get water.

It is said that they depress their jaws creating negative pressure to draw the water & then seal up the mouth to create a positive pressure & push the water into their body. pic.twitter.com/5KZPxWsHDf — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 18, 2020

Netizens react:

A user was awestruck after watching the video, as she penned that she has not seen a snake drinking water from human's palm. On the other side, a few of them praised the small snake as they called it 'cute' and 'beautiful'. Many of them were curious to know more about the species of the green-colour snake. Amid the confusion, a Twitter user claimed that it is a green vine snake, which is mildly venomous and generally found in the Eastern Ghats of India.

This comes after a video of 22 oversized plush bears enjoying the roller coaster in the Dutch theme park Walibi Holland along with some sloth friends has amused internet users. In the video uploaded on Walibi Holland’s YouTube channel on June 17, the group of bears and some sloths can be seen enjoying the coaster called Untamed. The unique coaster has five inversions and a 116-foot drop with maximum speeds of 57 mph, according to Coaster Grotto, an online database that tracks roller coasters and theme parks.

However, the video of the teddy bears and their sloth friends had taken the internet by storm as the near realistic bears wave hands and sloths look like they are excited and jumping as the coaster bobs back and forth with the wind roaring. YouTube viewers called the footage “exciting” and “cute”. “I love how their expressions and movements look like they are reacting to the ride,” said a user named Ginger Bella.

