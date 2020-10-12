Parth Samthaan, Urvashi Dholakia & Other TV Celebs Who Battled And Recovered From COVID-19

Like other entertainment industries in the country, the Indian TV fraternity has not been able to stay unscathed from the increasing COVID-19 cases. Despite the precautionary measures, a few TV celebrities tested positive for COVID-19. Here is a list of the actors, who tested COVID-19 positive and recovered ever since the outbreak in March.

TV actors who recovered from COVID-19

Parth Samthaan

In July, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for coronavirus. Parth took to his social media and confirmed that he had contracted the virus while urging all, who came in contact with him lately, to get themselves tested. The actor battled and recovered from the virus in two weeks.

Urvashi Dholakia

On October 10, Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known as Komolika, took to her social media handle and shared that she battled and recovered from Coronavirus. In a health update note, the actor also mentioned that she battled it for 25 days. In her note, she also shared that she “managed to sail through the obstacle".

Shrenu Parikh

In mid-July, Ishqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh had shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Via a note-post on Instagram, she informed her fans that she was “recovering very well and has been discharged from the hospital”. In the brief note, Parikh extended gratitude towards her well-wishers, family and friends, who prayed for her speedy recovery.

Sara Khan

On September 10, Sara Khan revealed that she had tested positive for Coronavirus with a note-post. In a statement, Sara said that she had taken a break from shoot since she was feeling under the weather. The actor added that while she was asymptomatic, she was taking the utmost care. Recently, she resumed her shoot.

Mohena Kumari

Mohena Kumari, of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, is also in the list of TV celebs who have recovered from COVID. The actor tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2. Later, on July 1, she announced that she has fought the virus for a month and tested negative.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast members

The shoot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai stalled in August after three members of the YRKKH cast and four members of its crew tested positive for COVID-19. Actors Samir Onkar, Sachin Tyagi and Swati Chitnis contracted the virus and were in home quarantine. First Swati Chitnis and later Sachin Tyagi and Samir Onkar resumed the work after battling the virus.

Sanjay Gagnani

In September, Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani tested COVID-19 positive. He had been undergoing treatment to recover from the virus while being quarantined at home. Later, with a video-post, on his birthday, Sanjay Gagnani stated that he was finally "free and clear" from Covid-19.

(Image Courtesy: Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh, and Mohena Kumari Instagram)

