Urvashi Dholakia Recovers From COVID-19 After 25 Days, Calls It 'roller Coaster Ride'

On October 10, popular TV actor Urvashi Dholakia took to her social media handle and shared a health update note, in which the actor revealed that she has recovered from COVID-19. In the brief note, she discussed her battle with COVID-19 and how she survived the disease for 25 days.

Urvashi, best known for playing Komolika in 2000’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, said that she has been quiet as she did not wish to speak about it till she had recuperated. In her note, she also shared that she has “managed to sail through the obstacle". Scroll down to read her full statement.

Within a few hours, the post managed to bag more than 5k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Patiala Babe actor Sourabh Jain and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah actor Nirmal Soni took the comments section and praised Urvashi's courage. Sourabh wrote, "U r a fighter inside out" while Nirmal asserted, "More power to you". Playback Singer Juggy Sandhu also showered love on the actor as he left a few emoticons. On the other hand, a section of fans also flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons.

A peek into Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram

Interestingly, the 41-year-old actor is an avid social media user. The feed of her handle is flooded with numerous self-portraits. Apart from that, she also shared a couple of funny videos, featuring her sons Sagar and Kshitij. The actor has extended wishes and prayers to her fans on various festivities via Instagram.

On the professional front, Dholakia was last seen in a couple-dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. She participated in the show along with estranged boyfriend Anuj Sachdev. She has worked in various TV shows, including Chandrakanta and Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, among many others.

TV actors who tested COVID-19 positive

Not only Urvashi but numerous popular celebrities from the TV fraternity have fought COVID-19. Earlier, Urvashi's Kasauti Zindagii Kay co-star Shweta Tripathi also contracted the virus. However, she recovered from it and resumed the shooting of her on-going show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. In other news, actors such as Sharad Malhotra, Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh, Sara Khan and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurrana, among many others too tested positive for COVID-19.

