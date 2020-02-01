Must See TV Locations In California That Featured In Some Of The Iconic TV Shows

Los Angeles is deemed as the hub of California's film and television industry, with some of the most iconic films and shows being shot in LA, California. The illustrious 'Hollywood' sign is also situated in the central region of Los Angeles, California and is home to some of the biggest studios of all time such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers. The scenic beauty of California has been showcased in a plethora of television shows and even if you have not visited this state, you have seen a lot of it in several television shows and movies. Hence, here is a roundup of some of the iconic California spots from your favourite TV shows:

1) Modern Family

Modern Family is one of the sitcoms which was frequently shot at several locations throughout Los Angeles, California. Some of the locations include the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza, the Intercontinental Los Angeles Century City Hotel and the Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills. In one of the episodes titled Game Changer was filmed at the Apple Store situated at The Grove, which is one of the most popular shopping centres in L.A. and is also a frequent filming location for the series.

2) The Big Bang Theory

Although The Big Bang Theory is set in Pasadena, the episodes of the series are shot at Warner Bros. Studios, located in Burbank. The series' lead characters are shown to be working at the California Institue of Technology, which is a known well-renowned research university built before the Second World War and is deemed as one of Pasadena's hidden gems.

3) The Office

The sixth season of The Office features one of the highly anticipated weddings in the history of television shows. Although Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly's wedding ceremony was shot art Niagara Falls, located in New York, the rest of the wedding scenes were filmed in Los Angeles. Their rehearsal dinner's venue is one of Burbank's most historic restaurants named The SmokeHouse.

