TV Stars Wedding: Take A Look At Television Celebrity Weddings Of 2019

2019 has been the wedding season for many TV celebrities as may get married in this year. After Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, many TV actors had a wedding bells in this year. While some celebrities got engaged, some tied the know. Take a look at some of the TV celebs who got married this year.

Tanya Gupta-Suraj

Tanya Gupta who had a cameo in the television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had a dream wedding with boyfriend Suraj on April 5, 2019. The actress directly went to the pub and danced right after her wedding pheras. The actor has also shared some beautiful pictures from her Maldives Proposal and wedding day on Instagram.

Loveleen Kaur Sasan-Koushik Krishnamurthy

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan got married to businessman Koushik Krishnamurthy in a private wedding ceremony. The duo had the Sikh tradition in early February 2019. Later, the couple once again got married according to South Indian rituals in Bengaluru on May 29, 2019. The couple got engaged on March 8, 2018.

Sharad Malhotra-Ripci Bhatia

TV heartthrob Sharad Malhotra got married to his ladylove Ripci Bhatia in April 2019. The actor has been part of several soap operas like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Muskaan, and many more. The actor got engaged with Delhi-based designer Ripci earlier this year in February.

Prateik Babbar-Sanya Sagar

Prateik Babbar is the well-known actor and son of actor Raj Babbar and legendary actress Smita Patil. The actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and BSP leader Pawan Sagar’s daughter Sanya Sagar on 23 January 2019. The wedding reception was held in Sanya’s hometown, Lucknow.

Rohit Purohit-Sheena Bajaj

TV celebrity Sheena and Rohit met on the sets of TV show Arjun. After six years of their friendship, Sheena made the formal proposal to Rohit. Television actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj tied the knot on January 23, 2019, in Rohit’s hometown Jaipur. The couple’s close family and friends were attended in there two days long wedding.



