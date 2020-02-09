Ujjwala Raut's Impeccable Fashion Sense Will Give You Lessons On How To Slay In Blue

Ujjwala Raut is amongst the most aspired beauties of the globe. The supermodel was honoured with "Femina Look of the Year" when she was just 17 years old in 1996. The beauty is known for her impeccable sense of style and confidence. The way she carries herself is an inspiration for all. Being in the modelling industry for such a long time, her style statements have shaped and influenced many many fashion lovers across the world. Learn how to style blue like her from Ujjwala Raut's Instagram posts.

Ujjwala Raut's beautiful attires in blue

Ujjwala Raut slays this formal attire in Royal Blue. The formal attire is styled with a blazer suit with a designed cut near the waist. She wears a simple trouser and white heels. The look is completed with coal lashed eyes and nude lips.

Raut looks appealing and bold in this off-shoulder gown. Ujjwala has gives everyone goals when she wears this blue and white striped gown. She gave the monochrome look a quirky colour mix with yellow tassel earrings. The model looks gorgeous with mascara eyes and nude lips.

Ujjwala awestruck her fans with boldness and elegance when she shared this picture on her social media handle. She donned an off-shoulder blue sequinned gown with a deep neck. She completed the look with eye shadow and mascara. She applied nude makeup to make her appearance look even more graceful.

