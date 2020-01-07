Uncut Gems Producer Himself Sourced A Special Rare Opal For The Film

The film Uncut Gems revolves around a rare opal that sends the lead character, Howard Ratner on a dangerous journey through New York City's diamond district. Thus the makers of the film were on an intense hunt to finalise the prop to be used as the main centre of attraction. The producer of the film, Sebastian Bear-McClard spoke to a news publishing portal and revealed that they had trouble sourcing a real one and trouble figuring out how to get the art department to build what was in their heads. Thus he gave up on the process and the waiting period and took matters into his own hands. The director took up the responsibility and ended up taking over the design and execution of the rare opal. Read more to know about Bear-McClard.

The producer of the film was dedicated to finishing what he started while the principal photography was already underway. Bear-McClard spent his time away from set in order to research more about the iconic opals and began helping the production's art department to fabricate the look they wanted for the film's leading gem. The producer also turned to some industry experts for favours, recalling the time he had to wine and dine some opal traders. The traders were visiting from Australia to convince them to lend them their special opals that ended up being little pigments in their larger opal.

