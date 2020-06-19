Anita Hassanandani Shares Rohit Reddy’s Achievement, Says She Got 'extremely Lucky'

The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans.

One such actor is Anita Hassanandani, who has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how she is spending her time amid the lockdown, with her husband Rohit Reddy. Recently, she posted a story on her social media, of how she is proud of her husband’s achievements. Read ahead to know more-

Anita Hassanandani posts Rohit Reddy’s achievement

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most active celebrities on social media. On June 19, 2020, she took to her official Instagram account to put up a throwback black and white picture of when Rohit Reddy had topped his HSSC commerce batch. She has made a glowing heart around Rohit Reddy’s face and captioned the image, “How did I get this lucky ðŸ˜ @rohitreddygoa”.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s love story

Rohit Reddy, a businessman from Goa, and Anita Hassanandani, a popular television actor first came across each other at the gym they both frequented. This is where the Rohit first developed feelings for Anita, but they never interacted. Sometime after, Rohit Reddy once spotted Anita Hassanandani waiting for her car outside a pub, which is when he approached her, having no idea she was a big-time television actor.

During a candid chat with an entertainment daily, when Rohit Reddy was asked about their first meet, he said that one day he saw her outside a pub, waiting for her car and decided to approach her. He went like a hero and approached her with the corniest lines and she was startled. That was a brief encounter, he revealed.

However, this short chat was the start of them turning into friends and chatting on social media sites, after which they met once more through a common friend. In an attempt to get to know each other better, the two started dating. Anita revealed in an interview that she fell for Rohit's adorable dimpled smile and physique and his gentlemanly behaviour. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot on October 14, 2013, and have been in their happy and successful marriage since.

