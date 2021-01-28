Asim Riaz Flaunts His Ripped Physique, Says, 'Hustle Like You Got No Friend'

As Asim Riaz’s fitness videos are already a huge hit among his fans, they were all thrilled the moment he shared a sizzling photo of himself on social media. Asim Riaz often posts such stunning pictures on his social media and receives an immense amount of love and appreciation for his looks and fitness. Let’s take a look at Asim Riaz’s Instagram and see how his fans reacted to his latest post.

Asim Riaz flaunts his stunning abs

Asim Riaz recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this spectacular photo of himself in which he can be seen flaunting his mind-boggling abs and muscles. He can be seen in a bare-chested look with black shorts and sports shoes. In the caption, he stated a meaningful and inspirational thought that one must hustle like they have no friend and grind like nobody got their back.

Many of Asim Riaz’s Instagram fans and followers took to the comment section and stated how stunning his abs were while many others dropped in fire symbols to illustrate how fiery he looked in his latest photo. Many of them complimented on how sizzling his body looked while others were just left speechless and added heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Some of his fans also addressed him as a ‘king’ while many of his female fans couldn’t help but keep dropping in flying kiss emojis for him. Let’s have a look at some of the fans’ reactions on Asim Riaz’s photos on Instagram.

As Asim Riaz keeps sharing several photos and videos of him flaunting his spectacular body, he uploaded yet another one recently on his Instagram handle. In this post, Asim Riaz can be seen in yet another black and white photo in which he can be seen showcasing his biceps and abs with an intense look on his face. In the caption, he added another inspirational quote stating as to how one must lose their fear of being wrong in order to live a creative life. Many of his fans took to his Instagram post and commented on how he was planning to kill their fans by posting such stunning pictures. Many of them even added as to how his charm was irresistible and stated how they have a huge crush on him. Rest all others dropped in a variety of adorable emojis to depict their love for him.

